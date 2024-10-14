Extra Mile Playwrights Theatre to Present BREAKING LAWS FOR FREEDOM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Departing at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, Detroit-based Extra Mile Playwrights Theatre will head to Trenton to open Breaking Laws for Freedom: Liberating Stories from Detroit. The opening night bundle includes transportation, a boxed snack, and a ticket to the show. The ticket price is $70.20 per person and includes all fees.

Written by EMPT playwrights Ann Eskridge, Gail Parrish, Forest Hudson, Maureen Paraventi, and Shawntai Brown, "Breaking Laws for Freedom: Liberating Stories from Detroit" highlights little-known events and people from Detroit who sparked significant change in the national civil rights movement.

The partnership with Open Book Theatre, located in a predominantly White community, is significant. EMPT, a 15-year collective of Detroit-area playwrights, actors, and directors committed to producing original works based on oral histories reflecting the city's diverse communities, is rooted in Detroit's predominantly African American neighborhoods. The partnership aims to connect with a broader, more diverse audience. The Community Foundation of Southeastern Michigan and the Live6 Alliance funded the collaboration.

Reservations must be made by October 28, 2024. Purchase tickets today.

Comments