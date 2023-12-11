Electric Forest 2024 Has Officially Sold Out

The 2024 edition of Electric Forest is now officially sold out. This took place in under 24 hours after the public on-sale as fans rushed to secure their tickets for next year, taking place June 20-23 in Rothbury, Michigan. Electric Forest remains one of the world's most unique festivals, an interactive wonderland cultivated by the collective energy of its participants and producers.

"Having watched the Electric Forest community build and grow since day one, I am again in awe of one of the most loyal fanbases in the world," says Alicia Karlin, Electric Forest Festival Promoter and VP of Global Touring and Talent for AEG Presents. "The support of the artists and their teams is one of the essential pieces that make Electric Forest a yearly destination for our fans, and each time we sell out, I never take for granted the dedication of this community. We take great pride in creating a world-class festival experience for the Forest Family, and are looking forward to hosting another extraordinary weekend of music, art, and fun!"

The initial 2024 lineup was announced earlier this week, which featured the following headliners: Pretty Lights, EVERYTHING ALWAYS (Dom Dolla + John Summit), Excision, Subtronics, Charlotte de Witte, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, John Summit, PSYRYN (CloZee + LSDREAM), Gigantic NGHTMRE, Black Tiger Sex Machine, The Disco Biscuits, Ben Böhmer, Knock2, Umphrey's McGee, and The String Cheese Incident performing 2 Incidents.

Highlights from the lineup continue with ATLiens, Barclay Crenshaw, Cannons, Chase & Status, Cuco (DJ Set), Dimension, DRAMA, Green Velvet, Kenny Beats, Lettuce, Libianca, LP Giobbi, Matroda, Mau P, NEIL FRANCES, Rawayana, Vini Vici, Whyte Fang, and Wooli. The full lineup can be Click Here.

Applications are now open for The Wish Machine, which remains one of the ultimate personifications of the festival's community-driven ethos. The program calls on Forest Family to dream up their ultimate Electric Forest fantasy prize to submit alongside an act of good they will commit to doing in their community if selected.

The program has generated over 7,500 inspiring commitments through the years, resulting in donations to humanitarian efforts, the creation of a mental health support group, various community clean-up and improvement projects, and more while granting wishes ranging from a slot on the lineup to private artist performances. More details related to additional Plug In Programs will be announced soon.

Those looking to buy or sell wristbands can utilize the Official Wristband Exchange, which has now gone live following the 2024 edition being sold out.