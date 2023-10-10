DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary THE TAO 夢幻響 Comes to Miller Auditorium in March

The performance is on Sunday, March 17, 2024 @ 3 p.m.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Miller Auditorium's PNC Spotlight Series will present the internationally-acclaimed percussion artists DRUM TAO as they celebrate DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary THE TAO 夢幻響. A show for all ages, DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary THE TAO 夢幻響 will be at Miller Auditorium, Sunday, March 17, 2024 @ 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale October 13 @ 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Miller's Box Office Mon.-Fri. Noon-6 p.m. or by phone at (269) 387-2300. 

 

DRUM TAO's stage is created through phenomenal performances and expressions consisting of incomparable “Wadaiko-drums” and the beautiful melody of Japanese flutes and harps. It is the “Japanese Entertainment” for a new generation that completely surpasses expectations. 

 

Drum TAO has received national acclaim for their dedication to the Japanese musical craft. Their traditional style paired with intense physicality and contemporary musical interpretations has earned them millions of YouTube views, a sold-out Off-Broadway run, and opportunities to represent Japan throughout the world. They have gained global renowned for their dynamic, energetic performances and are on their first world tour since 2020. 

Miller Auditorium's PNC Spotlight Series presents DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary THE TAO 夢幻響 at Miller Auditorium Sunday, March 17, 2024 @ 3 p.m. Ticket prices start at $31 and go on sale October 13, 2023. You can purchase tickets online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Miller's Box Office Mon.-Fri. Noon-6 p.m. or by phone at (269) 387-2300. 




