Circle Theatre Finishes 70th Season with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in September

Circle Theatre will finish their 2022 Main Stage Season with Little Shop of Horrors. The production, co-directed by Ellie Frances and Marcus Jordan, will be performed inside the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College, with dates running September 8-10, 14-18, and 21-24.

One night meek floral assistant Seymour stumbles upon a new breed of plant that he names "Audrey II." He soon discovers this foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore - named after his coworker crush - is out of this world, hungry for blood, and intent on world domination! For over 30 years this deviously delicious sci-fi musical has devoured the hearts of audiences world-wide.

"Our Production of Little Shop of Horrors seeks to explore human desperation. What is one willing to give or take to receive their heart's desire? Audrey and Seymour on their individual paths of escape happen upon relationship. It's that emotional collide that fascinates the artist team," said Co-Director Marcus Jordan.

"When approaching this piece, it was incredibly important to the creative team that we honor the people within the world and the music that this show is infused with, fully. With our trio of muses Chiffon, Crystal and Ronnette, who in our world are extensions of the Plant (Audrey Two) leading the story, combined with a full ensemble that includes multiple generations of storytellers, we have a Little Shop that truly has a cohesive stylized storytelling esthetic set to the iconic musicality of Motown and has truly been thrilling to experience each night," said Co-Director Ellie Frances.

Circle Theatre presents Little Shop of Horrors, September 8-24, 2022, at 7pm with a matinee showing on September 18 at 3pm. Tickets and details are available at circletheatre.org.

For more information on Circle Theatre's 2022 Season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

About Circle Theatre

For 70 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corps of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers, and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series, and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.

Photo Credit: Ashlee McGreevy