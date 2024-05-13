DISNEY JR. LIVE ON TOUR: LET'S PLAY Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play” presented by Walmart marks the latest version of the Disney Jr. live tour, which will visit Detroit's Fisher Theatre for 2 performances on Sunday, November 10 at 12:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. New to the tour this year is the addition of Ariel from the highly anticipated new series “Disney Jr.'s Ariel,” who will make her debut alongside Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and characters from other fan-favorite Disney Jr. series, including “Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “SuperKitties.” The tour will also feature the iconic Clubhouse from “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at 10:00 a.m. and at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

The newest iteration of the three-time Pollstar-nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) Disney Jr. Live Tour, which has sold over 750,000 tickets, kicks off the 2024 tour in Southern California on Sept. 17 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. It will make its first-ever appearance at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. Additional stops include The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, The Opry House in Nashville, and the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago. For tour information and to purchase tickets, visit www.disneyjuniortour.com.

Disney Visa card members can purchase tickets to “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play” before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 16, at 10 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 17. VIP packages, including admission to the VIP preparty interactive experience, are available for purchase.

“We are very excited to introduce preschoolers and their families to our newest series, ‘Disney Jr.'s Ariel,' with a musical segment starring our young little mermaid,” shared Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president of Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning and Licensing at Disney Entertainment. “We are also excited to announce that, for the first time, the iconic Clubhouse from ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' will be incorporated into our live show, ‘Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play.' This will bring the wonderment and delight of the Clubhouse experience to our youngest fans.”

Inspired by hit series from the 24-hour Disney Jr. channel, in “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play,” Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse with all his favorite pals, including Minnie, Goofy, the “Puppy Dog Pals,” Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties,” and Ariel from “Disney Jr.'s Ariel,” but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey from “Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends” find out who is behind this and help save the playdate?

To help families prepare for the ultimate Disney Jr. live tour experience, families can visit participating Walmart stores. Consumers nationally will find a wide range of Disney Jr. products such as toys, apparel, costumes, and more.

“Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play” features songs from hit Disney Jr. series, including three from “Disney Jr.'s Ariel” and brand-new songs “Do the Spidey,” from “Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends” written by series' composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy), and “Oopsie Kitty” from “SuperKitties.”

“‘Disney Jr. Live On Tour' has continued to grow over the past five years and is now one of the biggest family touring franchises on the road,” says Jonathan Shank, executive producer, Terrapin Station. “We are thrilled to bring this all-new show to theaters across the country.”

For more information, parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com and follow the tour on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and #DisneyJrTour.

About Disney Jr.

Disney Jr. is a global multiplatform brand expressly geared towards preschoolers aged 2-7 and their families. With stories and characters that encapsulate signature Disney qualities of magic, music, adventure and heart, the brand is home to some of the most cherished programming and franchises for preschoolers, including the Peabody Award-winning “Doc McStuffins”; the current hit series “SuperKitties,” “Firebuds,” “Pupstruction,” “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures,” “Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Mickey Mouse Funhouse”; and the upcoming “Disney Jr.'s Ariel.” With content created by Disney Branded Television, Disney Jr. is available anytime and anywhere for families to watch and enjoy together ― from the 24-hour #1 Disney Jr. preschool network to the popular Disney Junior YouTube channel and streaming on Disney+.

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play is coming to the Fisher Theatre Sunday, November 10 at 12:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

