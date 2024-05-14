TICK, TICK...BOOM! Comes to Circle Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circle Theatre will kick off their 2024 Main Stage season with Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick...BOOM!. Now an Oscar-nominated Netflix feature film, this auto- biographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical.

Tick, Tick…BOOM!, directed by Chris Grooms, will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. Join us to go along on the bittersweet and beautiful journey that is the life of composer, Jonathan Larso.! The show runs May 16-18, 22-26 and 29-June 1, with May 26 being a matinee showing. Tickets are available for $30 - $34 at circletheatre.org!

This season, Circle Theatre will present Tick, Tick…BOOM!, You Can’t Take it With You, Monty Python’s Spamalot, A Raisin in the Sun, and Urinetown the Musical. For more information on Circle Theatre’s 2024 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

