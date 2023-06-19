Casting Crowns and Black Violin Come To Miller Auditorium Press Release

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Miller Auditorium Box Office and online.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Casting Crowns and Black Violin Come To Miller Auditorium Press Release

Two shows are going on sale Friday, June 23, 2023. Miller Auditorium has announced that tickets will soon be available for Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour, and Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Miller Auditorium Box Office and online at MillerAuditorium.com. Call (269) 387-2300 for more details. 

Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 @ 7 p.m. 

Multi-platinum selling Grammy winners Casting Crowns will take their powerful live performances on the road this fall with The Casting Crowns 20thAnniversary Tour: A Live Symphony Experience. Featuring hit songs from the band's current chart-topping Healer album (“Scars In Heaven,” “Crazy People”), concert goers will also experience a night of worship like no other celebrating an incredible 20-year repertoire of songs like “Only Jesus,” “Nobody,” “Praise You In This Storm,” “East To West” and many more. For the first time ever, Casting Crowns will be joined by a live symphony on this special anniversary tour. With more than 12 million albums sold and multiple Grammy, Dove and American Music Awards to their name, Casting Crowns might be best known for their fan-favorite live concert events – and the Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour promises to be no different. 

 

Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. 

Part of the PNC Spotlight Series 

Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour showcases the two-time Grammy nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, invoking a mystifying musical fusion of exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats. A concert performance that boldly merges centuries of music and unites audiences with a message of hope and possibility. Fans can expect to be immersed in a sound that transcends categories and celebrates ingenuity and ambition, proving anything is possible. On stage, Kev Marcus gives an electrifying violin performance along with Wil Baptiste's magnetizing viola and vocal performance. Joining them are Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntable, and Liston Gregory on keys. Together they are reconceptualizing what a violin concert looks and sounds like, building bridges to a place where Mozart, Marvin Gaye and Kendrick Lamar harmoniously coexist. Black Violin invites you to think outside of the box. 

 

More information is available by calling (269) 387-2300, online at MillerAuditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Box Office. Groups of 10 or more can call (269) 387-2253 for special discounts. 

 




Recommended For You