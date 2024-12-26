CROSSING DELANCEY Opens In January At Birmingham Village Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a head start on the most romantic time of year by taking your special someone to see Crossing Delancey, a delightful and humorous love story playing January 17-Feburary 2, 2025 at Birmingham Village Players (BVP).

This charming romantic comedy inspired the 1988 film of the same name. It takes place primarily in New York's Lower East Side where tradition clashes with modernity, and love blossoms in the most unexpected places. You are invited on a heartwarming journey through the streets of Manhattan as Izzy, a young woman torn between her roots and her aspirations, navigates the complexities of family, romance, and self-discovery. With humor, wit, and a touch of nostalgia, this sweet show will capture your heart and leave you smiling long after the final curtain falls.

The cast includes Kelley Rawls (Beverly Hills) as Isabelle Grossman, Joe Danz (Rochester) as Sam Posner, Sandra Deering (Clarkston) as Bubbie Kantor, Greg Ruvolo (Lathrop Village) as Tyler Moss, and Pam Martin (Birmingham) as Hannah Mandelbaum. Steve Sussman (Bloomfield Township) directed the show and created the set design. He was aided by Assistant Director Diane D'Agostino (Royal Oak), Producer Diana McClain (Rochester), and Assistant Producer Felicia Felton (Bloomfield Township).

Crossing Delancey runs January 17 to February 2, 2025, at Birmingham Village Players. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8PM. Sunday matinees start at 2PM.

Individual reserved tickets are $30 (includes ticketing fee). Flex packages are also available. For $250 you will receive 10 tickets redeemable for any combination of shows. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or by placing an order on the website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com.

