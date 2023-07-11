Broadway Grand Rapids Will Offer Rush Tickets for Disney's FROZEN

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that they will offer $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of FROZEN. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Please be advised availability is extremely limited and seats may not be together. Tickets may be purchased in-person when the box office opens at DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids (three hours before the show).

FROZEN will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from July 11-23, 2023. For show details, visit Click Here.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony®- nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and the critics rave, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News)

Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards.