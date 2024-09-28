Barn Theatre Announces Star-Studded Fall Gala Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Barn Theatre, a cornerstone of Michigan's theatrical landscape, has announced its upcoming Fall Gala Fundraiser, "Share the Stage With the Stars," set for October 5th. This exclusive event offers patrons a unique opportunity to dine and mingle with celebrated Barn Theatre alumni on the very stage where their careers began.

Event Highlights

Date: October 5th, 2024

VIP Cocktail Hour: 5:30 PM

Dinner & Presentation: 7:00 PM

Location: The Barn Theatre, Augusta, MI

Dress Code: Semi-formal attire

Guests will enjoy an intimate evening with famous "Barnies" including Adrienne Barbeau, Lance Barber, Eric Petersen, Robert Newman, and Stephen Lynch. The gala promises an unforgettable experience, featuring dinner served on stage and the chance to interact with these accomplished performers.

Special Guests

The event showcases an impressive lineup of Barn Theatre alumni who have gone on to achieve remarkable success:

Adrienne Barbeau: Broadway's original Rizzo in "Grease" and star of numerous films and TV shows.

Lance Barber: Currently starring as George Cooper, Sr. on "Young Sheldon."

Stephen Lynch: Acclaimed musician, actor, and comedian.

Eric Petersen: Broadway lead in "School of Rock" and "Shrek: The Musical."

Robert Newman: Daytime Emmy nominee, known for his roles in "Guiding Light" and "The Young and the Restless."

Ticket Information

VIP Tickets: $275 per person (includes cocktail hour, dinner, and photo opportunities with the stars)

Regular Tickets: $225 per person (includes dinner and presentation)

Table of 8: $2,200 (includes VIP hour for all guests)

Seating is limited, and early reservations are encouraged.

"Having these incredible performers return to the Barn is like watching our family reunite. Each of them started here as an apprentice, and now they're coming back as stars to support the very stage that gave them their first break. It's a powerful reminder of the Barn's legacy and the impact the Barn has had on the world of theatre. This gala is not just a fundraiser; it's a celebration of the Barn's ability to nurture raw talent into stardom," said Penelope Ragotzy, School Dean.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://barntheatreschool.org/events/event/fall-gala/ or call 269-731-4121.

About the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre was founded in 1946 by a bunch of theatre-loving folks in an old dairy barn, and is still going strong today in that same charming barn! We've been the launchpad for countless stars you've seen on Broadway, TV, and the big screen. Every summer, we open our doors to apprentices who want to learn the ropes of show business. In 1995, we started the Barn Theatre School for Advanced Theatre Training to provide comprehensive training in all aspects of theatre production. Under the guidance of its Board of Directors, the Barn Theatre continues its mission to nurture emerging talent, bring theatre to underserved youth, and inspire the next generation of "Barnies."

