BLIND LOGIC: THE RALPH R. TEETOR STORY To Screen At Automotive Hall Of Fame

Blind Logic Productions announced the Detroit Premiere of their documentary film, "Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story," will be on June 13, 2024, 5:30PM, at the Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn, Michigan.

The Automotive Hall of Fame tells stories about the people, their companies and how the industry has impacted culture, society, pop culture, and the world. As Jack Teetor stated, "It's appropriate we have the premiere here at the Automotive Hall of Fame because this organization has been dedicated to honoring automotive innovators and pioneers from the automotive industry since 1939, including the induction of Ralph Teetor in 1988."

Blind Logic Productions has held four successful screenings around the country in April, with a few audience members recipients of the Ralph Teetor Award, established from Teetor's gift to the Society of Automotive Engineers in 1963 as the Ralph R. Teetor SAE Educational Fund. As Ralph Meyer, grandson of Ralph Teetor commented, "Response to this film has been remarkable, because the story is inspirational and seems to resonate with people."

The upcoming documentary follows the extraordinary journey of Ralph Teetor from childhood blindness through his life of fierce determination and distinctive mental vision to become an inventive, insightful leader, and philanthropist. Ralph Teetor's life spanned the entire development of the American automobile industry.

Emmy Award winning host and narrator Mike Rowe is providing the narration and Emmy Award winning actor Jeff Daniels is voicing Ralph Teetor, among many other extraordinary actors voicing characters.

This film features renowned trailblazers Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year," Franz von Holzhausen, the visionary Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc., Sarah Cook, the remarkable President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, and the illustrious Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Credits include award winning Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing, Effects and Design by the award-winning team of Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor.

To register for the Detroit Premiere please visit this link: https://automotivehalloffame.givecloud.co/product/8CCFD7E/blind-logic-the-ralph-r-teetor-story-film-premier

