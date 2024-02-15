BIRTH OF A HO' ASS NATION II Comes to Go Comedy! Improv Theater

This month, February 21-23, Go Comedy! Improv Theater will feature a journey through the history of the American black experience in Birth Of A 'Ho Ass Nation II. This story is continues to be told by Jacob Russell following the success of the original, Birth Of A Ho' Ass Nation. Tickets ($20) are on sale now.

Co-written and performed by Detroit comedian Jacob Russell, who has performed the original one-act Birth Of a Ho' Ass Nation over the years to rave reviews across theaters in Metro Detroit and as a featured show at The Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival. Russell's unique blend of comedy and social commentary has generated mass appeal, resonating with audiences in multiple cities.

Birth of a Ho' Ass Nation II continues to peel back the layers of America's complex past. This one-man stage comedy takes audiences through the tumultuous Reconstruction era in the United States, delving into the lives and interactions of pivotal historical figures.

The sequel picks up where the first show left off, with Jake on a mission to uncover the truth about America's roots. As he journeys through time, he encounters a diverse cast of characters, including Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony, and D.W. Griffith. Birth of a Ho' Ass Nation II invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and engage with the history that has shaped the nation we know today.

Jacob Russell, co-writer and star of the show, shares, "Birth of a Ho' Ass Nation 2 digs even deeper into the heart of America's story. We are excited to continue the conversation about our nation's past, warts and all. This show will engage audiences to think, laugh, and above all, wrestle with the truth."

Birth Of A Ho' Ass Nation II is written by Jacob Russel & Mike McGettigan, and directed by Rico Bruce Wade. Tickets ($20) are available now at GoComedy.net or in person at the Go Comedy! Box Office which opens at 6:00pm when there is a performance.