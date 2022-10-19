Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Avon Players Presents A FEW GOOD MEN Next Month

Performances run November 11-26.

Oct. 19, 2022  
Avon Players Presents A FEW GOOD MEN Next Month

Secrets will be uncovered in a contest of wills penned by a master of sharp dialogue as Avon Players presents A Few Good Men running November 11-26.

A Few Good Men tells the story of naval officer and JAG attorney Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee (Joe Danz). When two Marines face court-martial for their complicity in the death of a fellow serviceman at Guantanamo Bay, Kaffee is appointed to defend them. A callow and unmotivated lawyer, Kaffee initially tries the easiest route, seeking a plea bargain with the shortest possible sentence. After initially butting heads with another member of the defense team, Lieutenant Commander Joanne Galloway (Marie Burchi Skipinski), Kaffee begins to recognize a high-level conspiracy at work. However, uncovering the truth is difficult in the face of a climate of secrecy and strict adherence to orders lorded over by powerful figures such as the immovable Colonel Jessup (Chris Stepnitz). Ultimately Kaffee's vigorous defense of his clients puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor itself on trial. A Few Good Men will keep audiences rapt until its final thrilling moments.

A Few Good Men was the Broadway debut of playwright Aaron Sorkin, whose later works include television's The West Wing and the screenplay for The Social Network for which Sorkin won an Oscar. The 1989 play was adapted by Sorkin for the hit film version with an ensemble cast led by Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, and Demi Moore.

Director Patrick Daniels was drawn to the show for its emotional tension that underlies Sorkin's signature fast-paced dialogue: "The show moves quickly, but when it takes time to slow down, the real emotion shines through." Though the play was penned more than thirty years ago, the themes resonate through all time periods. "There is a theme to this work that explores the question of what exactly makes a patriot. Is it strength and unflinching loyalty or is it the courage to improve things through questioning, having empathy, and respecting the rule of law?" Daniels said.


Tickets for all shows are $25. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved.



