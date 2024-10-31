A VERY WILLIAMSTON CHRISTMAS Comes to Williamston Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mid-Michigan’s award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, will celebrate the holiday season with the return of A Very Williamston Christmas by Robert Hawlmark. Performances for this production begin Thursday, November 14 and run through Sunday, December 29. Tickets are now on sale.

This Hawlmark original is back by popular demand! A professional woman running in the fast lane of the big city corporate world journeys back to her small town on a mission for her boss. When she runs into a handsome acquaintance from high school, she’s forced to evaluate her life and priorities. Hot coca, light parades, and romance collide. Hilarity ensues. A Very Williamston Christmas is a holiday movie parody that will make your season complete!

Original A Very Williamston Christmas cast members Dani Cochrane (Bright Half Life, On the Market) and Emily Sutton-Smith (Maytag Virgin, A Very Williamston Christmas) are joined this year by Patrick Loos (On the Market, Popcorn Falls) and newcomer to the Williamston Theatre stage Nick Yocum. The Director of A Very Williamston Christmas is Williamston Theatre co-Founder, John Lepard (The Hat Box, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show). The Production Team includes Scenic Design by Bartley H. Bauer (A Murder for Two: Holiday Edition, A Very Williamston Christmas), Lighting Design by Shannon Schweitzer (Thirst, Predictor), Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (Maytag Virgin, On the Market), Sound Design by Sonja Marquis (A Very Williamston Christmas, The Safe House), Props Design/ Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (Thirst, Predictor), and Projections Design by Alison Dobbins (A Very Williamston Christmas, 900 Miles to International Falls). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (Thirst, Bright Half Life).

Performances for A Very Williamston Christmas will run from November 14 through December 29. There are changes to the performance schedule for the 2024-2025 Season. All evening performances will now start at 7:30PM. The schedule for the first week of performances: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM. The schedule for the remaining performances (except for Thanksgiving week): Thursday at 2:00PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM. To accommodate Thanksgiving, the week of November 25, the performance schedule will be Friday and Saturday at 2:00PM & 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. The first four performances of A Very Williamston Christmas are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, November 22 at 7:30PM. The Conversation Sunday is December 15 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

