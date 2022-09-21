Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lottery Announced For DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Detroit

Performances run September 27 – October 9, 2022.

Sep. 21, 2022 

Dear Evan Hansen comes to Detroit's Fisher Theatre September 27 - October 9, 2022. In advance of the start of performances, the production announced today that it will host a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance. To submit an entry for lottery tickets to Dear Evan Hansen, visit www.luckyseat.com beginning Friday, September 23 at noon.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries on Friday, September 23 at 12:00 p.m. for all performances and will be accepted until 9 a.m. EST the day before the performance. For Saturday and Sunday performances, entries must be received by 9 a.m. EST on the Friday before. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate in a Lucky Seat Sweepstakes. You may enter one or more Lucky Seat Sweepstakes but may be selected for only one performance. Winners are selected at random. Prizes have no cash value.

All entrants are encouraged to follow Dear Evan Hansen on Instagram (@dearevanhansen), Twitter (@dearevanhansen) and Facebook (@DearEvanHansen) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen.

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, including New York Times critic Jesse Green, who, in his May 2019 re-review of the show, declared it "more and more ingenious with each viewing. It is more hopeful than ever."

Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Stacey Mindich, features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano. Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn and Danny Sharron are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. US General Management 101 Productions.

Recommended for ages 12+; This production contains some adult themes, including discussions of suicide. Children under the age of five will not be permitted in the theatre.


