Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center Present the World Premiere of GRINGOLANDIA

The fascinating new play by Miami native Hannah Benitez explores the collision of two worlds.

Dec. 21, 2021  

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of GRINGOLANDIA, written by Hannah Benitez, commissioned by Zoetic Stage. GRINGOLANDIA tells the story of a Cuban family from Miami who embarks on a journey of closure, truth and cultural connection.

Accompanied by his millennial children, a Cuban man returns to the country from which he escaped 50 years ago on a quest to recover a precious family heirloom. Through a series of misadventures with funny and fascinating locals, Carlos, Michi and Danny find themselves in a place frozen in time, but surprisingly familiar. GRINGOLANDIA promises to be a uniquely theatrical experience with live music and video. A mixed-media event that will transport audiences to the beautiful, yet heartbreaking, island that is so close, and so far away.

This fascinating new play by this gifted young Latina playwright explores the collision of two worlds, and the importance of accepting our past in order to move into the future.

The cast - all Miami natives - includes James Puig, Alicia Cruz, Stephanie Vazquez, Gabriell Salgado and Yarelis Gandul.

Tickets to GRINGOLANDIA are $55 and $60*. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.


