Zoetic Stage Will Present Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Zoetic Stage (@ZoeticStageMIA) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) will present Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, the Tony Award-winning musical, based on the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night that explores the affairs surrounding actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her. Playing March 19 - April 12, 2020 in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater (Ziff Ballet Opera House), A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC continues Zoetic Stage's 2019-2020 season and the Arsht Center's 2019-2020 Theater Up Close Series.

Tickets to A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC are $50 and $55*. Tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Directed by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer and hailed by The New York Times as "sophisticated and enchanting," this beloved Sondheim classic explores the tangled web of affairs around actress Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her - a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles, affecting everyone around them. As relevant today as when it first appeared on stage, this musical masterpiece explores class, fidelity and the human condition with humor, warmth and elegance.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC features an award-winning cast including actors with previous Zoetic Stage-Sondheim credits such as Aloysius Gigl (Fredrik Egerman) who performed the title role in Zoetic's Sweeney Todd, as well as Jeni Hacker (Countess Charlotte Malcolm) and Terry Hardcastle (Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm) who were also part of the Sweeney Todd cast. Mark Sanders (Mr. Erlanson) was previously seen in Zoetic's Passion.

Additional cast members include local newcomers and seasoned actors such as Barbara Bradshaw (Madame Armfeldt), Irene Adjan (Mrs. Segstrom), Dalia Aleman, (Mrs. Anderseen), Kimmi Johnson (Petra), Christopher Schuman (Mr. Lindquist), Sofie Poliakoff (Fredrika Armfeldt), Jessica Perez (Mrs. Nordstrom) and Gabriell Salgado (Frid). New York City-based actors include Rebecca Eichenberger (Desirée Armfeldt), Maksim Tokarev (Henrik Egerman) and Starr Jasmine (Anne Egerman).

The musical's creative team features scenic design by Michael McKeever, lighting design by Rebecca Montero, costume design by Marina Pareja, sound design by Tyler Grimes, properties design by Miriam Sierra, choreography by Herman Payne, wardrobe supervision by Debbie Richardson and technical direction by BJ Duncan. Amy Rauchwerger is Zoetic Stage's resident stage manager, and Vanessa McCloskey is the assistant stage manager.

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC's musical director is Caryl Fantel who is also on keyboards. Additional musicians include woodwinds by Diron Holloway and Brendon Matthew Wilkins, violin by Francesca Rossi, cello by Elena Alamilla, bass by Rupert Ziawinski and percussion by Ryan Hecker.

For detailed bios on the cast and creative team, please click here to download the Playbill.

The Arsht Center's 2019-2020 THEATER UP CLOSE SERIES is generously supported by Adrianne and Jerry L. Cohen, and WLRN.





