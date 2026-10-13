YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to Open at The Wick Theatre This Fall

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum will present Young Frankenstein, Mel Brooks' musical comedy, running October 8 through November 1, 2026. Single tickets for Young Frankenstein are on sale now.

Packed with lavish production numbers and outrageous humor, Young Frankenstein follows Frederick Frankenstein as he inherits his infamous family estate in Transylvania and, with the help of his devoted assistant Igor and the spirited lab technician Inga, reluctantly follows in his grandfather's mad scientist footsteps. Chaos and comedy erupt in equal measure once the good doctor succeeds in bringing his creature to life, all set to showstopping numbers including “The Transylvania Mania,” “He Vas My Boyfriend,” and other unforgettable hits.

Leading this cast is Aaron Atkinson as Frederick Frankenstein, alongside Corey Vega as the loyal, hunchbacked Igor and Katie DeRosa Tango as the spirited Inga. Leah Sessa stars as Frederick's proper fiancée, Elizabeth, while Thomas Porat brings the Monster himself to towering life. Rounding out the principal cast are Britte Hammeke as the formidable Frau Blucher and Shane Tanner as Inspector Kemp and the Hermit. Sparking the creative energy behind the scenes are Director Norb Joerder, Musical Director Bobby Peaco, and Choreographer Robert Abdoo.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 10 Hrs 48 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming