YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to Open at The Wick Theatre This Fall
Aaron Atkinson leads the cast as Frederick Frankenstein in Mel Brooks' musical.
The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum will present Young Frankenstein, Mel Brooks' musical comedy, running October 8 through November 1, 2026. Single tickets for Young Frankenstein are on sale now.
Packed with lavish production numbers and outrageous humor, Young Frankenstein follows Frederick Frankenstein as he inherits his infamous family estate in Transylvania and, with the help of his devoted assistant Igor and the spirited lab technician Inga, reluctantly follows in his grandfather's mad scientist footsteps. Chaos and comedy erupt in equal measure once the good doctor succeeds in bringing his creature to life, all set to showstopping numbers including “The Transylvania Mania,” “He Vas My Boyfriend,” and other unforgettable hits.
Leading this cast is Aaron Atkinson as Frederick Frankenstein, alongside Corey Vega as the loyal, hunchbacked Igor and Katie DeRosa Tango as the spirited Inga. Leah Sessa stars as Frederick's proper fiancée, Elizabeth, while Thomas Porat brings the Monster himself to towering life. Rounding out the principal cast are Britte Hammeke as the formidable Frau Blucher and Shane Tanner as Inspector Kemp and the Hermit. Sparking the creative energy behind the scenes are Director Norb Joerder, Musical Director Bobby Peaco, and Choreographer Robert Abdoo.
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