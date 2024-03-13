True Mirage Theater's RESONATION New Musical Theatre Festival Returns This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join True Mirage Theater this weekend at Main Street Players on Friday and Saturday at 8pm!

Be among the first to hear selections of beautiful songs from up and coming, unproduced musicals! Join us for an evening of musical readings and performances. You will also have an opportunity to give your feedback and take part in choosing which show you'd like to see more of next season.

Musically Directed by Nicole Odreman, Directed by Darcy Hernandez-Gil, and starring some of the most talented singers in South Florida: Deana Butler-Rahming, Deanna Gamboa, Melissa Gomez, Sara Jarrell, Bryan Morris, Erick Pla, TJ Pursley, Justin Rodriguez, Sergio Tamayo, and introducing Vic Lister.

Be among the first to witness performances from the following BRAND NEW musicals:

"End of the Road"

By Tyler Griffin and Michael Tahaney

"The Last of the Cruelties"

By Ricky J. Martinez

"A Collectible Sensation"

By Arianna Rose and Amy Engelhardt

"57 Bus"

By Ryan Luevano

"The Saint George Residence"

By Macia McGeorge

Go to our.show/resonation to get your industry tickets for $20

RESONATION is being presented with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.