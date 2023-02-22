True Mirage Theater to Present World Premiere Of SONGS FROM THE BRINK By Robyn Eli Brenner And Mackenzie Anderson

True Mirage Theater will present the WORLD PREMIERE of SONGS FROM THE BRINK - a song cycle style musical by local South Florida playwriting and composing team, Robyn Eli Brenner and Mackenzie Anderson.

Songs From The Brink follows four young adults as they struggle to answer some of life's most important questions, leading them to a single decisive moment. The musical utilizes classic, well known poetry and original contemporary music to explore modern topics with timeless themes.

Directed by Francesca Toledo

Music Directed by Nicole Odreman

Starring: Lauren C Lopez, Darcy Hernandez-Gil, Raul Andres Ramirez, and introducing Eliasess Leon

True Mirage Theater is a non-profit company founded by New World School of the Arts alumni Daniel Gil and Darcy Hernandez-Gil. The company has always dedicated their work to uplifting the community and giving a platform to local artists.

True Mirage is now celebrating their first full run of a production as part of their inaugural season of original work. Songs From The Brink was showcased during RESONATION, a festival of new works of musical theatre which took place at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove in 2018.

Runs March 10th through March 19th, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm

Main Street Playhouse

6812 Main Street, Hialeah FL 33014

For tickets, go to: our.show/Brink

$35 General Admission