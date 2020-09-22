Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Spoken Soul Festival Set To Showcase The Work of South Florida Women Artists Virtually

Article Pixel

Showcase set to spotlight talented female performing artists and craftswomen from South Florida.

Sep. 22, 2020  

The Spoken Soul Festival Set To Showcase The Work of South Florida Women Artists Virtually

October celebrates Women's Small Business and Arts and Humanities month. Spoken Soul Festival (SSF), in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, will spotlight and celebrate how women change and impact our world with their presentation of Spoken Soul Showcase Vol. 13 on October 3, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Originally slated for earlier this year but postponed due to the magnitude of these unprecedented times, the creators of SSF will transfer the creativity and collaboration of their showcase online. The virtual realm now gives them the ability to share this thought-provoking program on a global scale. This year's theme celebrates the Woman's Right To Vote and highlights the commemoration of the 19th Amendment.

The performances can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/arshtcenter

"Now more than ever, a woman's voice is not only important but needed. That is why we aim to provide South Florida women artists and our community a platform to engage in an authentic dialogue using the arts. We hope the women in our community will feel connected to the accomplishments of women in history, confident in the present, and excited about their future," states Deborah Magdalena, Spoken Soul Festival Founder and Director.

The year's featured artists include performances by Alissa Christine - Visual Artist, SSF Alumnae 2008, 2017; Elaina The Poet - Spoken Word Artist; Laetitia Adam-Rabel - Visual Artist; Madelin Marchant - Actress, Michelle Spinelli - Vocalist; Mori Taiye - Spoken Word Artist, SSF Alumnae 2012; Nova Quartz - Vocalist;Talia "Werd Assassin" Scott- Spoken Word Artist; Tracy Anomaly Sumpter - Spoken Word Artist.


Related Articles View More Miami Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Airing Tonight!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek of Paulo Szot's Upcoming Birdland Concert!
  • WATCH: Judy Kuhn Sings 'Someone Else's Story' from CHESS - Concert Now Available On Demand!
  • Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With MERELY PLAYERS PRESENTS