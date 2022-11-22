The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Three Special Events in December
Learn more about the lineup here!
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced it will be hosting three special events next month-two Town Hall Talks and the return of the popular Sips & Sounds musical series. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.
Town Hall Talk
Thursday, December 1, at 6 pm
Archeological Findings at Boca Raton
Robert Carr, Executive Director of the Archaeological and Historical Conservancy, will discuss pre-Columbian archaeology at Ocean Strand and other Boca Raton sites. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.
Holiday Sips & Sounds
Thursday, December 8, at 6 pm
Jeff Kaye & Krescendo Jazz will present a program of Holiday Favorites from Jingle Bells to Winter Wonderland to Rock of Ages and Silent Night. There will also be a sing-along. The evening will include everything from jazz standards to more traditional fare.
+ 6:00 to 6:45 pm
Cocktail Reception sponsored by The Windham Hotel
+ 6:45 to 7:30 pm
Performance
Musicians include Jeff Kaye (trumpet), Rick Krive (keyboard), Cody Alan (saxophone), and vocalists Joanna Kaye and Wendy Pederson.
Tickets: $60 for BRHS members; $70 for nonmembers
For information or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210952Â®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.BocaHistory.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/holiday-sips-sounds
Town Hall Talk
Wednesday, December 14, at 6 pm
Palm Beach County and the Second Seminole War
A discussion between Josh Liller, Curator of the Jupiter Inlet & Lighthouse, and BRHS Curator Susan Gillis. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.
Currently on exhibit at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:
Fifty Years of Collecting
Running through December 2022
Featuring artifacts and memorabilia that represent the wide range of items that make up the ever-growing historical collections of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, the new temporary exhibition includes everything from Floy Mitchell's flapper dress to a circa 2000 Votomatic voting machine. These items show the breadth of the Boca Raton Historical Society's collections acquired over the past half-century and tell a story about how Boca Raton has grown and changed since its establishment as a farming village in the 1890s.
More Hot Stories For You
November 22, 2022
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced it will be hosting three special events next monthâ€”two Town Hall Talks and the return of the popular Sips & Sounds musical series.
Rubell Museum Debuts Alexandre Diop Exhibition and More During Miami Art Week
November 22, 2022
The Rubell Museum in Miami announced a slate of new exhibitions opening during Miami Art Week 2022, highlighting work by the Museum's Knight Foundation-supported 2022 artist-in-residence Alexandre Diop, as well as solo exhibitions by artists including Patricia Ayres, Doron Langberg, Jared McGriff, Jo Messer, Clayton Schiff, and Tesfaye Urgessa.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Reveals Commemorative Holiday Ornament
November 21, 2022
Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today revealed the nonprofit organization's annual commemorative holiday ornament. This year's seasonal collectibleâ€”21st in a seriesâ€”celebrates the Old Inlet Bridge.
Dance Now Presents Contemporary NUTRACKER & Italy's Opus Ballet December 10
November 21, 2022
What includes a taste of Italy's vibrant dance scene and a new, contemporary spin on the classic ballet The Nutcracker? That would be Dance NOW! Miami's Program I, on Saturday, December 10, when this leading Florida ensemble world premieres their new piece Clara and share the stage with Compagnia Opus Ballet, direct from Florence for their U.S. debut. Taking place at the Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores, the evening will be an unusual â€“ and racy â€“ season performance.
Lips to Present Annual DRAG-A-LICIOUS BRUNCH and Holiday Toy Drive Next Month
November 19, 2022
Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will host a not-your-ordinary Holiday Toy Drive to benefitÂ Childrenâ€™s Diagnostic & Treatment CenterÂ (CDTC) during its Drag-a-liciousÂ Brunch on Sunday, December 11, with two showÂ seatingsÂ at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped childrenâ€™s toy to receive a freeÂ Lipsâ€™ World-Famous Frozen CosmoÂ during a future visit.