The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Welcomes 50 to Annual Members Meeting and Awards

The annual Members Meeting was at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) on May 11.
The Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) held its annual Members Meeting at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) on May 11 and 50 local supporters attended.
“The annual Members Meeting is when we celebrate our various recent accomplishments while also honoring those who have gone above and beyond in their service to the Historical Society,” says Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM. “I am so proud of our dedicated board members, under the leadership of Olivia Hollaus, for embracing the museum and consistently supporting our diligent efforts to reach out, serve, and educate the community.”
+ Welcoming new Board of Trustee members Emily Snyder, Katrina Carter-Tellison, and Dan Dickenson.
+ Presentation of the prestigious Myrtle Butts Fleming Award, which is given annually to an outstanding volunteer/supporter, to Loren Mintz.
+ Presentation of the distinguished Dave Ashe Award, which is for contributions to the museum’s collection, to Martha Barrett Bell and Peter Barrett.
+ Presentation of the coveted President’s Award to this year’s recipients LeAnn Berman, Jesse Cordoba, and Athena Gounis.
+ Boca Raton Historical Society Curator Sue Gillis shared a fascinating overview of the museum’s current exhibition, MiMo in Boca Raton: Mid-Century Modern and the Architecture of Howard McCall, which will be on display through the end of June.
