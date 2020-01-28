The Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents DEATH OF A GANGSTER

You've been invited to the Dunn Speakeasy for the wedding of the year! In this "married to the mob" event, you'll never know whom to trust. Death of a Gangster is an interactive experience brought to life by The Murder Mystery Company at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

This fully immersive experience also includes a three-course dinner catered by Another Perfect Party. The event takes place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5 - 8pm. Tickets are $50 inclusive. Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org or call 954-545-7800.

"We are thrilled to present a night of theater, dinner, mystery and fun," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "The Murder Mystery Company will dish up three courses of mystery, intrigue, and murder in two hours, like a live-action version of Clue that happens right in front of your table!"

With two important crime families merging together, someone is bound to lose power, which means someone else will lose their life! Get on the trolley and solve this case with your fellow detectives. Attendees are encouraged to dress like the cat's meow for this mafia wedding. Flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas and headbands, pinstriped suits and fedoras, or traditional wedding attire are all appropriate.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.





