The Off-Central Players Open Season 4 With BLACKBIRD

The Off-Central Players' fourth season opens with David Harrower ’s riveting, Blackbird.

In this unremittingly intense 80-minute one-act, Una and Ray, are birds with broken wings—psychologically crippled by an episode that left both their lives in tatters. She’s 27, he’s 56, and they’ve had a brief and illegal affair. They haven't set eyes on each other since. After years in prison and subsequent hardships, Ray has a new identity and has made a new life for himself, thinking that he cannot be found. Una, has thought of nothing else; upon seeing a photo of Ray in a magazine, she has arrived unannounced at his office. Guilt, rage, and raw emotions run high as they recollect the passionate relationship, they had fifteen years ago, when she was twelve and he was forty. Without any moral judgments, the play never shies away from the brutal truth of this abandoned and unconventional love. Una is looking for answers, not vengeance. Nevertheless, the consequences are shattering.

Directed by ensemble member Alan Mohney, Jr., who last directed No Exit stars the talented MacKenzie Aaryn as Una, last seen on stage here in the OCP’s production of Ghost Stories From Yellowstone. Appearing in the role of Ray is the OCP’s producing artistic director Ward Smith from last season’s closing hit Lonestar. Through our unique lens, The Off-Central Players strive to redefine the boundaries of theatrical expression and invite you to immerse yourself in the transformative power of live performance.

Blackbird opens September 5th and runs through September 15th For tickets and showtimes click over to www.theoffcentral.com

