The Miami Creative Movement Extends For Six Weeks

The exhibition will remain on view through April 8th.

Feb. 22, 2023 Â 
The Miami Creative Movement Extends For Six Weeks

Due to popular demand, the Center for Visual Communication (CVC) in Wynwood has announced that the stellar exhibition featuring 15 of Miami's leading artists - The Miami Creative Movement - will be extended through April 8th, and will remain on view for six more weeks. The group show features powerful new works by: Mira Lehr, Carlos Betancourt, Edouard Duval-Carrie, Karen Rifas, Robert Thiele, John Bailly, Asser Saint-Val, Kathleen Staples, Paola Gracey, Jacqueline Gopie, Robert McKnight, Regina Jestrow, Gustavo Oviedo, Pablo Contrisciani, and David Marsh.

There has never been a show quite like this before that succeeds in grouping together influential Miami artists of this caliber, brilliantly juxtaposed among younger generations who are now taking the baton. Some of these artists led the charge as far back as 1961, they spearheaded the role of art in Miami. It is also rare to see a show in South Florida of bold paintings spread out over such a large space. The effect upon the viewer is electrifying.

"The word movement was chosen for the title of this exhibition to celebrate the deep well of talent that is cycling again now, as the foundation of our push forward during this critical time in Miami's history," says Barry Fellman, the Curator of this group show and the CVC's Executive Director. "These works were created by the artists during the last two years, during the time COVID has challenged us to reinvent and rethink, to come out of this dark era with new approaches to daily life. They signal a creative response to the isolating circumstances and inward-looking realm we are slowly emerging from," adds Fellman.

The CVC's exhibitions thrive from the spatial luxury of large, open gallery space. Works are presented around a wide, unobstructed area. This alternative use of gallery space presents art in a more expansive manner than other venues in Miami. "The paintings are infused with the qualities of the Miami environment and move with the rhythms of the city," says Fellman. "Each work is energetic yet contemplative, arising from the mature creative vision that each artist has taken," says Fellman. "The works dance with Miami's light, colors, air, breezes, sounds, music and life. They sing with the spirit of place that is unlike anywhere else." The photography book that launched alongside this exhibition features 200 images of Miami's arts scene taken by Fellman, the nationally acclaimed photographer and curator. His new art book is entitled Miami Creative: A Decade of Transformation and chronicles a pivotal decade in Miami's arts and culture, featuring essays by Alberto IbargÃ¼en (President/CEO of the Knight Foundation) and Jordan Levin, with contributions to the book's essays by Dr. Carol Damian.



