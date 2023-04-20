Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS STUDENT SHARE CELEBRATION, April 11

This year's Kravis Center teaching artists included Adriana Fernandez, Amy Hamel, Christina Harbaugh and Giorgio Volpe.

Apr. 20, 2023  

The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS STUDENT SHARE CELEBRATION, April 11

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts hosts Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

An educational initiative that develops sustainable musical theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools throughout Palm Beach County, the Kravis Center has been a Disney Musicals in Schools affiliate since 2017. Each student and teacher who took the stage spent nearly 18 weeks rehearsing and performing their first school musical, emceed by Emmy-nominated journalist and WPBF 25 News Anchor, Steven Graves.

"At the Kravis Center, we're committed to enriching the lives of students and educators in Palm Beach County and throughout South Florida by providing engaging and enlightening arts education programs," said Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center. "Disney Theatrical Group is a wonderful partner, and our Kravis staff was delighted to host these talented young artists who represent the future of the performing arts in our schools."

Participating schools included South Grade Elementary in Lake Worth, Palm Beach Maritime Academy in Lantana and Plumosa School of the Arts in Delray Beach. This year's performance highlighted favorites such as "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin KIDS, "Everybody Wants to Be a Cat" from The Aristocats KIDS, and "Love is an Open Door" from Frozen KIDS.

This year's Kravis Center teaching artists included Adriana Fernandez, Amy Hamel, Christina Harbaugh and Giorgio Volpe.

"Our goal is to provide school faculty with the necessary training and tools to support student performance and production, empowering them to do so," said Dianne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer for Kravis Center. "We also aim to cultivate critical awareness and appreciation of the arts within schools and foster a strong community that includes cultural organizations, students, parents, faculty, staff and neighbors."

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving over 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

To learn more about the Kravis Center's other education programs, visit kravis.org/education-community. To help support the Kravis Center's education mission, please call the Development Department at 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org and click on Giving and Support.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2009 in response to Disney Theatrical Production's concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Productions began collaborating with organizations in other communities across the United States.

For more information on Disney Musicals in Schools, visit: disneymusicalsinschools.com




South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer Chamber Music Series This Summer Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer Chamber Music Series This Summer
South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) invites you to beat the heat by escaping into the enchanting, serene sounds of its Summer Chamber Music Series from May 18 through July 21 in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. This series will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.
THE BATMAN IN CONCERT Comes To Miamis James L. Knight Center, April 28 Photo
THE BATMAN IN CONCERT Comes To Miami's James L. Knight Center, April 28
DC In Concert, an all-new global touring film concert series presented by TCG Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, will debut in Miami on April 28,with Warner Bros. Pictures' 2022 box office hit, 'The Batman.'
Date & Creative Team Set for 46th Annual Carbonell Awards Photo
Date & Creative Team Set for 46th Annual Carbonell Awards
The 46th annual Carbonell Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 13 at 7:30 pm at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.
Mounts Botanical Garden Welcomed 150 To Annual Spring Benefit Photo
Mounts Botanical Garden Welcomed 150 To Annual Spring Benefit
Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden welcomed more than 150 supporters to their biggest annual fundraising event – the Mounts 23rd Annual Spring Benefit – which was held at the Garden itself on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The more than $100,000 raised will directly support maintaining the Garden's 20-acre tropical oasis, youth programs, and community outreach.

More Hot Stories For You


Kravis Kids Camps To Offer Arts Education Programs All Summer LongKravis Kids Camps To Offer Arts Education Programs All Summer Long
April 20, 2023

The stage is set for a summer of excitement and inspiration, as the renowned Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts unveils its 2023 summer education programming schedule. From singing to dancing, acting to music, students aged 9 to 22 are in for an unforgettable experience. Youth throughout Palm Beach County and beyond are invited to unleash their inner creativity and shine like never before!
The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS STUDENT SHARE CELEBRATION, April 11The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS STUDENT SHARE CELEBRATION, April 11
April 20, 2023

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts  hosts Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer Chamber Music Series This SummerSouth Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer Chamber Music Series This Summer
April 20, 2023

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) invites you to beat the heat by escaping into the enchanting, serene sounds of its Summer Chamber Music Series from May 18 through July 21 in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. This series will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.
THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE Made-in-Miami Musical Will Educate Kids About Environmental ConservationTHE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE Made-in-Miami Musical Will Educate Kids About Environmental Conservation
April 20, 2023

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County  is buzzing about the new addition to the Center's Learning through the Arts program – THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE.
Date & Creative Team Set for 46th Annual Carbonell AwardsDate & Creative Team Set for 46th Annual Carbonell Awards
April 19, 2023

The 46th annual Carbonell Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 13 at 7:30 pm at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.
share