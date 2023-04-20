The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Hosts DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS STUDENT SHARE CELEBRATION, April 11

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts hosts Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

An educational initiative that develops sustainable musical theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools throughout Palm Beach County, the Kravis Center has been a Disney Musicals in Schools affiliate since 2017. Each student and teacher who took the stage spent nearly 18 weeks rehearsing and performing their first school musical, emceed by Emmy-nominated journalist and WPBF 25 News Anchor, Steven Graves.

"At the Kravis Center, we're committed to enriching the lives of students and educators in Palm Beach County and throughout South Florida by providing engaging and enlightening arts education programs," said Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center. "Disney Theatrical Group is a wonderful partner, and our Kravis staff was delighted to host these talented young artists who represent the future of the performing arts in our schools."

Participating schools included South Grade Elementary in Lake Worth, Palm Beach Maritime Academy in Lantana and Plumosa School of the Arts in Delray Beach. This year's performance highlighted favorites such as "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin KIDS, "Everybody Wants to Be a Cat" from The Aristocats KIDS, and "Love is an Open Door" from Frozen KIDS.

This year's Kravis Center teaching artists included Adriana Fernandez, Amy Hamel, Christina Harbaugh and Giorgio Volpe.

"Our goal is to provide school faculty with the necessary training and tools to support student performance and production, empowering them to do so," said Dianne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer for Kravis Center. "We also aim to cultivate critical awareness and appreciation of the arts within schools and foster a strong community that includes cultural organizations, students, parents, faculty, staff and neighbors."

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving over 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

To learn more about the Kravis Center's other education programs, visit kravis.org/education-community. To help support the Kravis Center's education mission, please call the Development Department at 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org and click on Giving and Support.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2009 in response to Disney Theatrical Production's concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Productions began collaborating with organizations in other communities across the United States.

For more information on Disney Musicals in Schools, visit: disneymusicalsinschools.com