The Golden Gays NYC to Present THANK YULE FOR BEING A FRIEND

The Golden Gays NYC - Fort Lauderdale Announcement

The Golden Gays NYC will present Thank Yule For Being A Friend A Golden Girls Holiday Musical Adventure at Island City Stage.

As seen on CNN, Off-Broadway and on the Golden Fans at Sea cruises! The Golden Girls for the new generation.

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the store, each department was dripping with Yuletide decor. Sophia was nestled all snug in her bed, while visions of sugar prunes danced in her head. Before traveling to spend the Holidays with their families, Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose participate in a golden gift exchange full of hilarious surprises. Just as they get to the airport a winter storm blows in, leaving them trapped! In an unexpected Charles Dickens twist of events, the three grannies must visit their past, present, and future to save Christmas (and find Sophia)...just in time for turkey lurkey. Lucky audience members may even have a chance to make their stage debut and become the next #TokenSophia!

The Golden Gays NYC have quickly emerged as the premier Golden Girls show in the country. The perfect drag show for the whole family! GGNYC for short, they burst onto the scene in 2017- first at RuPaul's DragCon NYC, then at the famed Rue La Rue Café, where their trivia show video went viral. What began as a flash mob has now skyrocketed to sold-out engagements all across America. GGNYC has produced multiple successful tours, each one growing larger, with their hit musical shows "Hot Flashbacks", "The Golden Games", and "Thank Yule For Being A Friend" to enthusiastic audiences in New York City, Asbury Park, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Atlantic City, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Provincetown, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, Rochester, New Hope (PA), Cumberland (MD), and Hackensack (NJ). "Hot Flashbacks' premiered Off-Broadway at NYC's Theatre Row in the summer of 2018. Each Fall, they participate in RuPaul's DragCon NYC with their own GGNYC booth, meeting hundreds of new Golden fans each year. They have sailed the high seas, first with Vacaya Travel's inaugural P-Town cruise in August 2019, and as the headlining entertainment for the annual Golden Fans at Sea cruises. During the pandemic, GGNYC produced online digital entertainment nearly every week for their fans.

The Golden Gays NYC stars Jason B. Schmidt (as The Dorothy), Andy Crosten (as The Blanche), and Gerry Mastrolia (as The Rose) along with Musical Director Mason Griffin. Featuring the creative team of Anthony Giorgio-Schmidt and Darlene Rae Heller. A musical adventure, their shows consist of live singing and dancing, along with hilarious sketches from the television show's most memorable moments.

December 8 - 19, 2021

Showtimes:

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8:00pm

Sunday 4:00pm

Island City Stage

2304 North Dixie Highway

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

954-928-9800

TICKETS:

$35 General Admission. There is no assigned seating. You will choose your seats upon arrival.

$35 Accessible Seating. Seats are on the floor level in the front row of the theatre on the two side aisles.

$45 VIP. Preferred front seating plus a post show meet and greet with an official #TokenSophia photo with the cast. Your seats will be in one of the front rows. You will choose your seats in this section upon arrival.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thank-yule-for-being-a-friend-a-golden-girls-holiday-musical-adventure-tickets-175525029087

RUN TIME:

Approximately 80 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES:

Masks are not required for this event, however for the safety of the performers and staff of this venue, masks are strongly encouraged when you are not eating or drinking.

For VIP ticket holders, masks ARE required to be worn for the duration of meet & greet when interacting with The Golden Gays. (You may pull your mask down for the picture, but are asked to put it back on directly afterwards).

THEATRE INFORMATION:

The lobby of the theatre opens 1 hour prior to showtime.

The house opens for accessible ticket holders 40 minutes prior to showtime.

The house opens for VIP ticket holders 35 minutes prior to showtime.

The house opens for General Admission ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.

PARKING INFORMATION:

You may park in any space around the entire building, including behind it. Behind the building you may also park at the Poverello Live Well Center but please keep the 4 spaces nearest to their front door open - ignore the tow signs- they have agreed to allow us to park there. There are also metered parking areas located across the street from the theatre.

PLEASE BE AWARE: THE PARKING LOT DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE FRONT DOOR OF ISLAND CITY STAGE (PICTURED BELOW) IS OFF LIMITS FOR PARKING AND VIOLATORS MAY BE TOWED.

Union Kitchen And Bar:

This is a restaurant located nearby Island City Stage. If you eat dinner and park here before the show, they will allow you to leave your car parked here during the performance.

DINNER RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY SUGGESTED.

BAR AND CONCESSIONS:

Beverages and concessions will be available for purchase in the main lobby of the theatre starting at 1 hour prior to showtime. There is also a small courtyard adjacent to Island City Stage where patrons who choose to wear masks indoors may consume their beverages and snacks safely outdoors.

Please direct box office questions to The Golden Gays NYC at:

917-524-9072

Please Note:

"Thank YULE For Being A Friend" is a visiting production and not an Island City Stage official production.

www.thegoldengaysnyc.com