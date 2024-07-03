ALAN, El Musical Comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spanish musical theater production company WeColorMusic proudly presents "ALAN, el musical" at the prestigious 38th International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami. The production will run from July 12 to 14 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Crafted by Mar Puig (script and stage direction) and Mateu Peramiquel (composition and musical direction), "ALAN, el Musical" is a poignant testament to personal resilience, exploring themes of identity and the importance of support in the face of adversity. Based on the true story of Alan Montoliu, a young man from Barcelona, the musical confronts issues of bullying and social discrimination during his gender transition.

"ALAN, el musical" is a powerful rallying cry for diversity, equity, and mental health awareness. Its powerful narrative and uplifting message resonate deeply, acting as a catalyst for positive change towards a more inclusive society for everyone.

Recognized for its profound impact, the production has earned acclaim and prestigious awards in Spain, including the Talent Award 2024 for Performing Arts and the Best Family Show Award by Teatre Barcelona. It has also received nominations at the Madrid Musical Theater Awards. In collaboration with the Asociación NACE (No to School Bullying), an international advocate for bullying prevention, "ALAN, el musical" underscores its commitment to fostering empathy and understanding.

With a first class cast (Patricia Paisal, Ander Mataró, Vinyet Morral and Joan Vázquez), the show will feature original and live music, a hallmark of all WeColorMusic productions. In this case, the musicians will be Mateu Peramiquel himself (piano) and the drummers Danko Compta and Sergi Torrents. Performances will include English supertitles for improved accessibility.

Join us for this compelling theatrical experience that champions authenticity and social change! Tickets now available at https://www.arshtcenter.org.

