The Golden Gays' Musical Show THE GOLDEN GAMES to Come to a Close in Fort Lauderdale

Join the competition to become the next #TokenSophia, and get a dose of musical comedy and camaraderie with The Golden Gays in their LGBTQ+ celebration, "The Golden Games." A love letter to all things 80s, camp and drag, this musical game show brings the trivia, the costumes and girdles to the stage as lucky contestants vie to become the fourth Golden Girl, Sophia Petrillo!

The Golden Gays have been creating Golden Girls inspired musical experiences for over 5 years, having been seen on CNN, in the New York Times, the Associated Press and as the headliners of the Golden Fans at Sea cruises. They were the featured entertainment at the first ever Golden Girls Convention and have made appearances at RuPaul's DragCon NYC and New York Comic Con.

Their final two performances of their smash hit game show, which has played from Chicago to New York City to Provincetown to Winchester, VA, will be in Lake Park at the Lake Park Black Box on Friday 10/21 and in Fort Lauderdale at the Savor Theatre (formerly Cinema Paradiso) on Saturday 10/22, both at 8pm, Rrazz Room presents the latter.

Take a look below to see all the theatres and towns The Golden Gays visited on this tour they called "Love Under the Big Top" a nod to the Season 5 episode of Golden Girls starring the clownish antics of legendary star Dick Van Dyke.

More about the show:

Picture it: Fort Lauderdale, FL 2022

Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your favorite pals and confidants Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose must travel down the road and back again up I95 Express to find her. The hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls' favorite game shows! Put on your trivia caps because lucky audience members will become contestants, interacting directly with your bosom buddies, while competing to become the next #TokenSophia. Grab That Dough! Love Connection! Jeopardy Dream Sequences! Oh My! Wawa, we're not in Miami anymore!

Love Under the Big Top Tour Dates and Cities

3/26 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre of NJ

4/2 - Asbury Park, NJ - McLoone's Supper Club

4/20 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club

4/23 - Chicago, IL - Macy's - Golden Girls Drag Brunch with Flip Phone

4/24 - Chicago, IL - Golden Con - the Golden Girls Convention

4/26 - Indianapolis, IN - The District Theatre

4/28 - Columbus, OH - Awol

4/30 - New Hope, PA - Centre Bridge Inn

5/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Thy Geekdom Con

6/2 - Salisbury, MD - Revival

6/3 - Milton, DE - The Milton Theatre

6/4 - Winchester, VA - Brightbox Theatre

6/5 - Cumberland, MD - The Cumberland Theatre

6/9 - Peabody, MA - The Peabody Blackbox

6/11 - Toms River, NJ - Toms River Pride

6/11 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre of NJ - Encore Performance!

6/18 & 6/19 - New York, NY - Macy's - Golden Girls Drag Brunch with Flip Phone

6/24 - Pitman, NJ - The Broadway Theatre of Pitman

7/27 - Somers Point, NJ - Gateway Playhouse

7/28 - Baltimore, MD - Motor House

7/29 - Rehoboth Beach, DE - The Pines

8/14 - Somerville, NJ - Somerville Pride

8/30 & 8/31 - Provincetown, MA - Post Office Cabaret

9/16 & 9/17 - Winchester, VA - Winchester Pride - Encore Performances!

10/21 - Lake Park, FL - Lake Park Black Box

10/22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Savor Theatre

The Golden Gays won't be gone long. They'll soon head into rehearsals for their Golden Girls holiday musical Thank YULE for Being a Friend, now in its fourth year of touring! Check www.TheGoldenGays.net for those details!

The current Golden Gays cast includes Christopher Eklund as The Blanche, Gerry Mastrolia as The Rose, Jason B. Schmidt as The Dorothy and a member of the audience as The #TokenSophia. Staging and choreography are by Anthony Giorgio, with musical tracks created by Mason Griffin and orchestrated by Elifas Sonaru.