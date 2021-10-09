The Delray Beach Playhouse Presents The PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT Later This Month

The 2021 edition of what has become a popular vehicle for South Florida playwrights to showcase their work, the Playhouse Playwrights' Project, ("P3") will take place on October 23rd and 24th at the Delray Beach Playhouse. This year's event will feature nine brand new one-act plays.

In 2019 director Marianne Regan and art historian Dan Bellante approached the Delray Beach Playhouse with the idea of starting a local playwright's festival. "We called it the Playhouse Playwright's Project and we had over 30 submissions that first year," Regan explains. "We chose eight brand new, locally written plays to perform on the Playhouse's Cabaret stage."

The event was a huge success. The plays were warmly received and thoroughly enjoyed by sell-out audiences.

"Dan and I realized we had hit a nerve in the community and while 2020 put us in COVID-limbo, we are thrilled with the interest and excitement generated by this year's submissions," Regan continues. "So, this is officially our Second Annual Playhouse Playwright's Project Festival of New Plays, written and performed by a community of talented playwrights and actors."

The call for scripts went out in March, with a May 31st deadline. Criteria are well specified: Submissions must be 20 minute one-act plays and should not have had any previous productions. They must contain at least two, and not more than seven characters, and are judged on concept, dramatic action, and characterization.

The committee chose the plays in June (once again there were over 30 submissions) and everyone is encouraged to audition - actors with and without experience. "These are just readings," Regan says, "there is no blocking, no sets, minimal props, and best of all, no memorizing!

"We hold a "mixer" with the playwrights and the actors to meet one another and then we start rehearsals," she continues. We usually have 2 two-hour rehearsals before our final dress/tech rehearsal and then we're ready to perform. Playwrights are invited to attend all the rehearsals because it is so valuable to them to hear their creation come to life. And it also gives them the opportunity to polish their writing because of the collaboration with the actors."



Nine plays were chosen for this year's Festival. Five plays will be produced on Saturday evening, and four will be produced on Sunday afternoon. (The list of plays and playwrights is below.)

The Playhouse Playwrights' Project will take place on Saturday, October 23rd at 8 pm and on Sunday, October 24th at 2 pm at the Delray Beach Playhouse Tickets for each of the performances are $12 and can be purchased online at https://delraybeachplayhouse.com. A $20 Festival Pass covering both days is also available.

Masks must be worn in order to attend.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach (33444).

For tickets: https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/delraybeach6/event-details.php?e=944. Call 844-272-1281.