The Curtain Rises On Symphony Of The Americas' 36th Season With The Music Of Legendary Composer John Williams

Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Pablo Mielgo, and Executive Director Steven Haines, Symphony of the Americas has seen substantial change over the past two seasons. The quality of The Symphony has transformed, and the audiences have returned in resounding numbers.

"We have created a new 'voice' for The Symphony reflecting the diversity of South Florida in our programming, our patrons, and in our continuing expansion efforts. 2023-2024 will be another incredibly diverse season. As the majority of the performances were sold out last season, this year we have scheduled additional performances to better accommodate our patrons and those who are new to The Symphony." says Steven Haines.

Performances will be presented in The Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for Performing Arts, located at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.

This season, Pablo Mielgo introduces two series of performances - Symphony Classics and Symphony Pops. Symphony of the Americas' 36th season opens with a Symphony Pops celebration featuring the music of legendary composer John Williams, who has created some of the most memorable and critically acclaimed musical scores in the history of film. Williams is also the most Grammy and Academy Award-winning composers of all time.

In tribute to Williams' seven decade long career, Pablo Mielgo conducts Symphony of the Americas in a musical program including selections from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Star Wars, excerpts from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and themes from Superman, Schindler's List, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Lincoln, and JFK.

Two performances are scheduled; a Sunday matinee on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday evening on Oct. 3 at 7:45 p.m.

Individual tickets, range from $35 to $75, and Season Subscriptions can be purchased in advance online at Click Here

Below is a schedule of this season's line-up conducted by Pablo Mielgo.

Tuesday Oct. 31 & Wed. Nov.1 2023 at 7:45 p.m

Symphony of the Americas: Symphonic Fireworks

Beethoven's Fifth

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony is a masterpiece of the classical era - a triumph of human spirit and resilience. Beethoven's Fifth is raw emotion and sheer power making it the world's most recognizable symphonic work.

Monday, Dec. 4 & Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:45 p.m.

Symphony of the Americas: Holiday Pops

Celebrate the sounds of the season with Symphony of the Americas' Holiday tradition - Holiday POPS! Holiday classics come together in this unforgettable musical. Nostalgia and musical memories come alive as we delight in the most wonderful time of the year. Featuring Guest Artist, soprano Kyaunnee Richardson.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at 7:45 PM

Symphony of the Americas: Trailblazers! The Women of Symphonic Music

A span of 200 years connects these pioneering women of classical music. Clara Schumann - a foremost piano virtuosi of the 19th century. Florence Price - the first Black woman recognized as a symphonic composer. Jennifer Higdon - Grammy and Pulitzer Prize recipient and foremost figure in contemporary classical music today. These women defied barriers and challenged tradition, creating a new voice in classical music. Featuring Guest Artist, soprano Lisa Larsson.

Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024 at 7:45 p.m.

Symphony of the Americas: Symphonic Stories

1000 and One Nights Scheherazade and Spanish Symphony

Fantasy, characters & cultures are woven into a musical tapestry, retelling the greatest Symphonic Stories. These stories traverse the essence of Spanish culture and music, to the tales of The Arabian Nights, creating a musical sensation and symphonic feast! Fantasy, characters & cultures are woven into a musical tapestry, retelling the greatest Symphonic Stories. These stories traverse the essence of Spanish culture and music, to the tales of The Arabian Nights, creating a musical sensation and symphonic feast! Guest Artist, solo violinist Francisco Fullana.

Monday, April 8, at 7:45 p.m. & Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 7:45 pm

Symphony of the Americas: Broadway - the Showstoppers!

Broadway Showstoppers - these electrifying moments in American Musical Theater celebrate The Great White Way. Broadway stands as America's truest art form and enduring legacy which is sure to bring down the house.

Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. & Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 7:45 p.m.

Symphony of the Americas: Symphonic Finale Zukerman and Brahms

Pinchas Zukerman, one of the greatest violinists of this generation, meets the greatest composers of classical music joining Symphony of the Americas in its season finale. Ravel, Debussy and Brahms are celebrated as some of classical music's greatest composers, leaving their indelible mark on worldwide musical landscape. Guest Artists, performing a Violin and cello double Concerto, are Violinist Pinchas Zukerman, and Cellist Amanda Forsyth.