The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Announces SUMMER LIVE!

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) is proud to announce the lineup for its 2019 SUMMER LIVE! AT ARSHT series which features four new shows and four returning favorites for theatergoers of all ages to enjoy all summer long.

The 2019 SUMMER LIVE! AT ARSHT series includes CITY THEATRE'S SUMMER SHORTS (May 30-June 23), the 3RD ANNUAL FREE COMMUNITEA DANCE STARRING SHANGELA (June 1); John Cameron Mitchell's THE ORIGIN OF LOVE: THE SONGS AND STORIES OF HEDWIG (June 8); KETAMA: NO ESTAMOS LOCOS TOUR (June 9); BEACHTONE JAZZ FESTIVAL (June 15); THE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION STARRING MARC MARTEL (June 30); John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (July 12-14); and SIEMPRE FLAMENCO MIAMI'S 14TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL DE CANTE (August 30-September 1). Additional 2019 SUMMER LIVE! AT ARSHT shows will be announced later this spring.

Tickets to 2019 SUMMER LIVE! AT ARSHT shows will be available to Arsht Center Culturist members on April 3 at noon and to the general public beginning April 5 at noon. All tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Previously announced 2019 SUMMER LIVE! AT ARSHT shows, including City Theatre's Summer Shorts and Siempre Flamenco's 14th Annual Festival De Cante, are on sale now.

Programming for the 2019 SUMMER LIVE! AT ARSHT series includes the following:

CITY THEATRE'S SUMMER SHORTS 2019

May 30-June 23, 2019 at various times

Carnival Studio Theater

Tickets: $35, $50, $70*

Now celebrating its 24th anniversary, America's Short Play Festival returns this summer with the best brand new 10-minute comedies, dramas, and mini-musicals showcasing the diversity of Miami in a 90-minute, fun-filled theatrical celebration.

Fans can expect a whole new collection of plays from the country's best writers, starring a company of South Florida theatre all-stars! Short titles to be announced later this season.

COMMUNITEA DANCE

FREE PRIDE CELEBRATION STARRING SHANGELA

June 1, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Thomson Plaza for the Arts - Ziff Ballet Opera House

Tickets: Free with RSVP*

In celebration of National Pride Month and to commemorate the momentous 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, the Arsht Center once again hosts its FREE, all-ages outdoor event honoring South Florida's vibrant community with the best local and international entertainment by LGBTQ artists and allies in the heart of downtown Miami. All are welcome to enjoy a late afternoon on the Center's Thomson Plaza for the Arts to celebrate love, dance, and be PROUD!

The third annual Communitea Dance will feature performances by RuPaul's Drag Race All Star Shangela, who recently made a memorable cameo alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the Oscar-winning blockbuster A Star is Born. The event will be hosted by this year's Ultimate Miami Drag Queen winner, Karla Croqueta, and also include performances by The State Of and tunes by DJ Hottpants. Additional artists to be announced soon.

John Cameron Mitchell

THE ORIGIN OF LOVE: THE SONGS AND STORIES OF HEDWIG

With Special Guest Amber Martin

June 8, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Tickets: $35, $55, $75, $99*

John Cameron Mitchell, the double Tony Award-winning, Golden Globe-nominated co-creator of Hedwig & the Angry Inch, brings songs and stories from his history in a big, brash and bold rock spectacle, performing songs from his groundbreaking rock musical and regaling audiences with stories from 20 years of Hedwig with special guest Amber Martin. Mitchell will also preview songs from his upcoming musical podcast Anthem, which stars himself, Glenn Close, Patti LuPone, Cynthia Erivo, Denis O'Hare, Laurie Anderson, and Marion Cotillard.

So put on some make-up, turn up the eight-track and pull the wig down from the shelf - for a night of post-punk, neo-glam rock - a collective quest for love, hope and identity.

Blue Box Miami presents

KETAMA: NO ESTAMOS LOCOS TOUR

June 9, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Tickets: $46, $66, $86, $116, $146*

The legendary Flamenco trio Ketama, with Antonio, Juan and Josemi Carmona, return to the stage after 14 years! Ketama is a Spanish group of flamenco fusión and one of the most outstanding representatives of the so-called Nuevo Flamenco. Ketama presents their 2019 tour in the best theaters in Europe, the US and Latin America, performing re-mastered selections of the now classic De akí a Ketama album, and more!

Vistanova Entertainment presents

BEACHTONE JAZZ FESTIVAL

Latin Jazz Artists Eliane Elias, Yamandu Costa, Sammy Figueroa, Mirella Costa and more

June 15, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Tickets: $55, $70, $97, $135*

Uniting Jazz, Latin Jazz and Brazilian styles, the Beachtone Music Festival is delivering an unprecedented roster, featuring Grammy Award-winning Bossa Nova star Eliane Elias, Brazilian guitar virtuoso Yamandu Costa, legendary percussionist Sammy Figueroa with Chico Pinheiro and Mirella Costa, and more! The Beachtone Jazz Festival captures the essence of Miami in a prime musical experience.

THE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION

Starring Marc Martel

June 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Tickets: $39, $59, $79*. Limited VIP Packages including a meet and greet with Marc Martel, photo op, and signed merchandise available for an additional $99.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration is an explosive, attention-grabbing tribute featuring ferocious performances of the most iconic rock anthems of all time-"We Will Rock You," "Radio Gaga," "We Are The Champions," "Fat Bottomed Girls," "Another One Bites the Dust," "Somebody to Love," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," and many more. Heading the smashing 5-piece band is lead singer Marc Martel, the vocalist who gave the Oscar-winning smash-hit movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, its electricity, its authenticity, and its bite. "Martel's ability to sound like Freddie Mercury remains staggering!" raves USA Today.

John Leguizamo

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

July 12 & 13, 2019 at 8 p.m.; July 14, 2019 at 3 p.m.

Ziff Ballet Opera House

Tickets: $49, $65, $79, $99, $125*

A sold-out run at The Public Theater. A record-breaking engagement at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Endless critical and audience acclaim direct from Broadway. Chalk it all up to the mad genius of Tony and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo, standing at the head of the class in his one-man show, LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS.

When his son gets a school assignment on heroes, John seizes the chance to teach him all about the great figures of the Latino world. But once he sets out on his irreverent crash course across three continents and 3000 years of history-from conquistadores to cumbia, Montezuma to Menudo, and taking on the characters in all of it-he uncovers provocative truths that shock even him.

SIEMPRE FLAMENCO MIAMI'S

14TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL DE CANTE

August 30-September 1, 2019 at various times

Carnival Studio Theater

Tickets: $48, $60*

Siempre Flamenco's Festival de Cante is thrilled to bring Miami audiences a spine-tingling experience for the 14th edition of this much anticipated event! Past favorites and fresh new faces of Cante and Baile will join forces in a unique performance that will exhilarate audiences with an up-close experience at the Arsht Center.

This year's festival features acclaimed Spanish singers Rocio Bazan, Manuel de la Nina, and Javier Heredia, world renowned dancer Antoñete Castro, and the great guitarist Paco Fernandez. Siempre Flamenco's founding members Paco and Celia Fonta will join the ensemble with their guitar and dance respectively and complete this terrific lineup of flamenco stars.





