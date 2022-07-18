The 4th Annual Yi Love YIDDISHFEST '22 Is Live In South Florida, August 30 - September 4

The 4th Annual YI Love YiddishFest '22 (yiddishfest.org) is a six-day extravaganza of comedy, concerts and plays with contemporary Jewish celebrity headliners such as YidLife Crisis, Kosha Dillz, Avi Hoffman and a concert version of the NY hit musical Stars of David. With over ten events in all three South Florida counties, there's something for the entire mishpukhe (family) to enjoy!

YidLife Crisis and Kosha Dillz are contemporary Jewish personalities and performers who have gone viral with their comedy and music videos. Viewed by millions, Yidlife Crisis has collaborated with Mayim Bialik, Howie Mandel and many other Jewish celebrities. Kosha Dillz has performed with some of the top names in the world of Hip-Hop and Rap, including Fat Joe, Nissim Black and many others. His unique Jewish take on hip-hop has him participating in many shows including Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out, Madison Square Garden TV and international festivals and venues.

The musical concert entitled "Stars of David: Story to Song," is based on the best-selling book, "Stars of David: Prominent Jews Talk About Being Jewish" by Abigail Pogrebin. "Stars of David" adapts the stories of well-known Jewish personalities into humorous and touching monologues and songs. Among the Jewish personalities to be celebrated in this concert are Stephen Spielberg, Andy Cohen, Kenneth Cole, Fran Drescher, Michael Feinstein, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Tony Kushner, Norman Lear, Leonard Nimoy, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joan Rivers and more. The YiddishFest '22 concert will feature the talents of Avi Hoffman, East End Synagogue Cantor Shira Ginsburg, Patti Gardner and Michael Harper, with Musical Director Caryl Fantel.

YI Love YiddishFest '22 is sponsored by Dr. Bruce and Lesley Zafran of Parkland, and is cosponsored by the Sue and Leonard Miller Center for Contemporary Judaic Studies/George Feldenkreis Program in Judaic Studies at the University of Miami, The Betsy South Beach, Miami Beach JCC and the Adolph, Rose Levis JCC, MNM Theatre Company, Mo's Deli, Miami New Times and the Yiddish Theatre Alliance with the support of Broward County Cultural Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

To view all the YI Love YiddishFest '22 events please visit: yiddishfest.org. For more information about YI Love Jewish or "YI Love YiddishFest '22" visit the organization's website at www.YILoveJewish.org, email info@yilovejewish.org or call 888-945-6835.