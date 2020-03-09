Text Carnage to Get a Free Ticket to the Heavyweight Royal Rumble Miami Party on March 21st

The official cancellation of the Ultra Music Festival due to Coronavirus concerns has devastated many ravers, who travel from all over the world to attend one of the most iconic events in electronic music. However, Carnage is telling his fans not to fear - the Heavyweight Records boss has a backup plan for all of the stranded ravers! Carnage is giving out 1,000 tickets to his Heavyweight Royal Rumble showcase at Toe Jam Backlot on March 21st.

All you have to do is text Carnage at 702 718 2004 to find out how to register for free tickets - that's right! Acts of kindness like this demonstrate Carnage's commitment to putting his fans first and making sure there is no raver left behind! Check out Carnage's video about the Heavyweight showcase giveaway here (insert link). Hope to see you at the Royal Rumble!



Carnage has made a name by breaking the rules and staying true to himself. The Las Vegas-based artist established himself as the reigning champion of hard bass and trap music with early hits, later being one of the first artists to transition electronic music into hip-hop, rap and urban styles. Before launching his label Heavyweight Records in 2017, Carnage put out hit after hit such as "I Like Tuh" with ilovemakonnen, "Bricks" with Migos, "Down for Me" and "Guala" with G-Eazy, "Homie" with Meek Mill and Yung Thug, "Learn How to Watch" with Mac Miller and MadeInTYO and "iShyne" with Lil Pump. Heavyweight Records is a home for hard bass and hip-hop music. Since then, he has gathered a formidable crew of companions on the imprint, from the masked mastermind GRAVEDGR, Gommi, Sludge, Lil Texas, and more.

After taking a break from music and touring in 2018 to focus on his mental health, Carnage dove right back into it with his hits "Letting People Go," and "Wait For Me" with G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa. In partnership with the RAICES foundation, the music video for "Letting People Go" raised awareness for immigrants at the US / Mexico border and retraced Carnage's families voyage into America, as covered by TIME and dozens of other outlets. He also contributes his influence and time to this charitable causes close to his heart. Nonetheless, Carnage could not resist producing what he loves the most, bass music, and released "Blitzkrieg," "Slot Machine," and "Holy Moly" all within a month. The "Holy Moly" music video was declared a "Bloody Hysterical Short Film" by Billboard.





