Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler To Perform At The New World Dance Theater

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The diverse bodies and creatives who make up the 16th edition of Miami's Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler this year speak loudly to the cultural and social moment – in their movement vocabulary, and through their persistence, ingenuity and virtuosic talent. On Saturday, October 17, at 8:00 pm, the Sampler will include select performances from seven of South Florida's best dance companies at Miami's New World Dance Theater.

From ballet to modern, contemporary to physically integrated dance, the Sampler showcases exciting short pieces and excerpts and launches the season of dance in South Florida. The program features Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, Dance NOW! Miami, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, Karen Peterson & Dancers, New World Dance Ensemble, Pioneer Winter Collective and Syncopate Collective. The Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler is produced by the Miami Dance Futures in collaboration with Dance NOW! Miami and New World School of the Arts.

"South Florida's dance scene has grown and deepened over the years, and the Sampler really holds a mirror up to this creative ferment," said Hannah Baumgarten Co-Artistic Director of Dance NOW! Miami. "The idea is to excite audiences about Miami dance companies and inspire them to attend performances throughout the season," says Daniel Lewis, Sampler founder and Founding Dean of Dance, New World School of the Arts.

Tickets for the Dance Sampler are $25 general admission, $15 students and can be purchased in advance at www.dancenowmiami.org, or in-person on the evening of the performance. The New World Dance Theater is fully accessible and is located in downtown Miami at the New World School of the Arts, 25 NE 2nd Street, on the 8th floor, with nearby garage parking. For more information, and to request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit www.miamidance.com or contact (305) 975-8489 and daniellewisdancesampler@gmail.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 34 Days 05 Hrs 59 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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