Step Inside La Botánica...If You Dare at Latine Theater Lab

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Step inside La Botánica: An Interactive Ghost Story, a bilingual supernatural experience rooted in Cuban folklore playing October 23–24 at Latiné Theater Lab in Miami. Use code LTLFam at checkout for $20 tickets.

The production follows Carmen, a mother whose refusal to accept her son sets off a haunting chain of consequences. As an audience member, you engage directly with the story—your choices determine which scenes are performed and which of three possible endings Carmen faces.

Held at Inkub8 Studios (355 Northwest 54th Street, Miami, FL 33127), this R-rated horror play uses smoke, strobing lights, loud noises, scent, complete darkness, and graphic images to immerse you in its tale. It is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Learn More and secure your tickets today.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 14 Hrs 07 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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