Step Inside La Botánica...If You Dare at Latine Theater Lab
Latiné Theater Lab presents La Botánica: An Interactive Ghost Story
Step inside La Botánica: An Interactive Ghost Story, a bilingual supernatural experience rooted in Cuban folklore playing October 23–24 at Latiné Theater Lab in Miami. Use code LTLFam at checkout for $20 tickets.
The production follows Carmen, a mother whose refusal to accept her son sets off a haunting chain of consequences. As an audience member, you engage directly with the story—your choices determine which scenes are performed and which of three possible endings Carmen faces.
Held at Inkub8 Studios (355 Northwest 54th Street, Miami, FL 33127), this R-rated horror play uses smoke, strobing lights, loud noises, scent, complete darkness, and graphic images to immerse you in its tale. It is recommended for ages 16 and up.
Learn More and secure your tickets today.
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La Botanica: An Interactive Ghost Story
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