Spotlight: PAGLIACCI at Florida Grand Opera

Florida Grand Opera presents an expanded Pagliacci
Canio’s not clowning around. His beautiful wife Nedda longs to be free of his clumsy embraces, of her life as a traveling actor, and from the advances of the vile Tonio. When Canio catches her with her lover Silvio, only the start of the troupe’s performance can stay his hand … but not for long.
Leoncavallo’s gritty and gorgeous score, based on a true incident witnessed by his policeman father, culminates in one of the most famous and tragic tenor arias of all time: “Vesti la giubba,” the original “Tears of a Clown.”
