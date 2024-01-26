Spotlight: PAGLIACCI at Florida Grand Opera

Canio’s not clowning around. His beautiful wife Nedda longs to be free of his clumsy embraces, of her life as a traveling actor, and from the advances of the vile Tonio. When Canio catches her with her lover Silvio, only the start of the troupe’s performance can stay his hand … but not for long.

Leoncavallo’s gritty and gorgeous score, based on a true incident witnessed by his policeman father, culminates in one of the most famous and tragic tenor arias of all time: “Vesti la giubba,” the original “Tears of a Clown.”