Spotlight: PAGLIACCI at Florida Grand Opera

Florida Grand Opera presents an expanded Pagliacci

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

Spotlight: PAGLIACCI at Florida Grand Opera

Canio’s not clowning around. His beautiful wife Nedda longs to be free of his clumsy embraces, of her life as a traveling actor, and from the advances of the vile Tonio. When Canio catches her with her lover Silvio, only the start of the troupe’s performance can stay his hand … but not for long.

Leoncavallo’s gritty and gorgeous score, based on a true incident witnessed by his policeman father, culminates in one of the most famous and tragic tenor arias of all time: “Vesti la giubba,” the original “Tears of a Clown.”




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Photos: Island City Stage Presents WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Photo
Photos: Island City Stage Presents WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE

The biggest performances are the ones we put on for each other. Just ask Broadway superfans Jeff and Judy, the stars of Island City Stage’s Which Way to the Stage. See photos from the production below.

2
Palm Beach Symphony Presents World Premiere By Ellen Taaffe Zwilich Photo
Palm Beach Symphony Presents World Premiere By Ellen Taaffe Zwilich

Palm Beach Symphony continues its 50th Anniversary Season on Monday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts with Music Director Gerard Schwarz at the podium and a program featuring guest artist Santiago Rodriguez, a world premiere by Pulitzer Prize winner Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Rimsky-Korsakov's masterwork Scheherazade.

3
The 5th Annual Night Of Giving By Paul Labrecque To Benefit Family Promise Of Southea Photo
The 5th Annual Night Of Giving By Paul Labrecque To Benefit Family Promise Of Southeast Florida

Family Promise of Southeast Florida has been serving families in South Palm Beach County since 2008 and recently expanded in response to the growing need for services across both Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

4
Karen Peterson Dancers To Host Fifth Annual Forward Motion Dance Festival & Conference Photo
Karen Peterson Dancers To Host Fifth Annual Forward Motion Dance Festival & Conference Of Physically Integrated Dance

South Florida is gearing up for the much-anticipated Fifth Annual Forward Motion Dance Festival and Conference of Physically Integrated Dance (FM5). This unique event on March 23 and 24, 2024 is a celebration of physically integrated dance, featuring a dynamic mix of performances, workshops, and community engagement.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

Spotlight: PAGLIACCI at Florida Grand OperaSpotlight: PAGLIACCI at Florida Grand Opera
Spotlight: BELOW DECK | BATTLE OF THE BOSUNS at Patchogue TheatreSpotlight: BELOW DECK | BATTLE OF THE BOSUNS at Patchogue Theatre
Spotlight: PRETTY WOMAN at Tobin CenterSpotlight: PRETTY WOMAN at Tobin Center
Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The RoseSpotlight: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The Rose

Videos

Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Charlotte's Web in Miami Metro Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)Tracker
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Miami Metro Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/01-5/01)
The Kite Runner in Miami Metro The Kite Runner
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/17-5/19)
Mamma Mia! in Miami Metro Mamma Mia!
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (6/25-6/30)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/13-2/24)
Memphis in Miami Metro Memphis
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (2/15-3/03)
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends in Miami Metro Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Cabaret in Miami Metro Cabaret
Titusville Playhouse (4/19-5/12)
A Rock Sails By in Miami Metro A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You