History Fort Lauderdale to Present WILD FLORIDA Exhibition Beginning in July

History Fort Lauderdale, proud steward of our community's past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, will present “Wild Florida” from Thursday, July 11 – Sunday, September 8. This free summer exhibit will feature impressionist fine art landscapes by Tim Forman along with traditional and modern interpretations of wildlife by local artists Stephanie McMillan, Kim Heise, Rosemary Fineberg, and Stephanie Leyden. A free meet and greet with the artists will take place on Thursday, July 11, from 6 – 8 p.m., at the New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale's campus (231 Southwest Second Avenue). Complimentary light bites and beverages will be provided.

Tim Forman is the third generation of Formans to have been born and reared in South Florida. He first picked up the brush at nine years old under the instruction of Peter Olsen. By 17, Forman was receiving commissions. Primarily a self-taught artist, Forman's work is the result of dedicated practice. He uses field sketches, plein air paintings, and photographs to compose his pieces that are painted in layers with both knife and brush. He creates his landscapes to portray the splendor and simplicity of the natural world around us. Through his work, Tim seeks to lift the spirits and inspire awe above our day-to-day lives.

“History Fort Lauderdale is delighted to share the creativity of our local award-winning artists who have captured the pristine and oftentimes secret beauty of the world around us,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “Florida is renowned for its diverse wildlife and we invite the community to join us in supporting our talented hometown masters as they celebrate Florida's unique splendor.”

History Fort Lauderdale hosts a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. It seeks to bring awareness to the community through both traveling exhibits and multiple permanent exhibits including “Women Trailblazers,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” “The African American Experience,” “Fashion & Musical Theatre,” “From Dugouts to Dream Yachts: the story of boatbuilding along the New River,” Seminole Arts & Culture,” “New River Archaeology,” “Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture,” and “Take PRIDE, a retrospective on LGBTQ life in South Florida.”

“Wild Florida” is sponsored by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Jan and Ed Crocker Unrestricted Fund, Leo M. and Alice J. Rutten Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund. Additional funding is provided, in part, by Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council, and Visit Lauderdale. This organization is also sponsored by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture.

History Fort Lauderdale is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are available upon special request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under. Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale, please call (954) 463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/ftlhistory, on Instagram @ftlhistory and on Twitter @FTLHistory. Subscribe to us on YouTube at youtube.com/user/FTLhistory.

About History Fort Lauderdale

History Fort Lauderdale, celebrating 62 years of being the proud steward of our community's past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, brings the stories of our diverse community to life through engaging educational experiences, innovative cultural exhibits, research and preservation of artifacts. Guests to Fort Lauderdale are invited to explore the city's rich past that is housed in historic buildings on a lushly landscaped campus - the History Museum of Fort Lauderdale situated in the 1905 New River Inn, the 1907 Pioneer House Museum, the 1899 Ivy Cromartie Schoolhouse Museum and the Hoch Research Library, South Florida's foremost history center housing print resources and newspapers from 1910 - present plus 400,000 archival photos, 2,500 maps and 5,000 architectural blueprints. History Fort Lauderdale is located at 231 SW Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets. History Fort Lauderdale is a nonprofit agency supported by memberships, grants and charitable contributions.

