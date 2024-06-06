MAMMA MIA! Comes to the Kravis Center This Month

Performances run Tuesday, June 25 – Sunday, June 30.

By: Jun. 06, 2024
Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its West End premiere, the brand-new equity production of MAMMA MIA! comes to the Kravis Center this June. 

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

Performances run Tuesday, June 25 – Sunday, June 30 at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach

Tickets start at $40 and are available online at kravis.org or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469




