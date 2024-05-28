Shakespeare Festival Announces Cast Of July's Free Productions Of KING LEAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival has announced its cast line up for this summer's Shakespeare by the Sea xxIV and Shakespeare by the Palms IV production of William Shakespeare's “King Lear.”

The free, outdoor Shakespeare by the Sea is presented in partnership with Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation on July 11 – 14 and July 18 – 21 at the Seabreeze Amphitheatre in Carlin Park, Jupiter. The encore performance of Shakespeare by the Palms is presented by The Village of Royal Palm Beach on July 25 – 28. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. with pre-show entertainment. Performances start at 8 p.m. each evening. A donation of $5 per person is suggested.

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival production of “King Lear” is adapted and directed by Trent Stephens. This year's cast includes Amy Simms as King Lear, Caroline Tarantolo as Regan, Casey McNamara as Albany, Darryl Willis as Gloucester, Julia Kirk as Oswald, Kelly Hussey as Goneril, Kyler O'Brien as Edgar, Lee Ritter as Kent, Matthew Paszkiet as Edmund, Sara Grant as Cordelia/The Fool and Seth Trucks as Cornwall.

Considered “one of the greatest tragedies ever performed,” this year's production of “King Lear” is a premiere for Palm Beach County's longest-running professional performing arts company. Caught in a carousel of memory, the head of a dysfunctional royal family grapples with power-hungry children and the threat of losing the empire he created. Real and imagined worlds coalesce, creating a political and personal horror that threatens to swallow the mind of the monarch.

More Information

The Shakespeare by the Sea xxIV production of “King Lear” takes place July 11- 4 and 18 – 21 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, located at 750 South, Florida A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477

The Shakespeare by the Palms IV encore production of “King Lear” takes place July 25 – 28 at the Commons Park Amphitheater in Commons Park, located at 11600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.

Performances start at 8 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. with a 15-minute intermission. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with pre-show entertainment. Visitors are invited to bring a beach chair, blanket, and picnic basket, or enjoy on-site concession. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

Shakespeare by the Sea xxIV is a co-production of the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, Inc. and Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation.

ABOUT THE Palm Beach SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is a 501(c)3 professional theater company dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and appreciation for Shakespearean, classic and contemporary theater for all ages and socioeconomic levels. For more information about the Festival, its history or its season, please visit www.pbshakespeare.org.

Comments