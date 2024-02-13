Spotlight: Judy Kuhn at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Judy Kuhn is a multiple Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee best known for her work on Broadway in such shows as Fun Home, Chess and Les Misérables.

She sang the title role in Disney's Pocahontas, including her rendition of "Colors of the Wind," which won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for "Best Original Song." In addition to her work on stage, film and television, Judy has appeared on concert stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall. She has recorded four solo albums: Just in Time: Judy Kuhn Sings Jule Styne; Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel; All This Happiness; and Serious Playground: The Songs of Laura Nyro.