YOU don’t want to miss this TONY & GRAMMY AWARD winner!

By: Mar. 29, 2024
Spotlight: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: UNCHAINED MELODIES at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Tony® and Grammy® Award winner JOHN LLOYD YOUNG  is best known as the original star of Broadway’s Jersey Boys as well as the Warner Bros. film adaptation, directed by Clint Eastwood.

As a concert artist, Young has thrilled audiences across the country and the world with what The New York Times calls “a disciplined one-in-a-million tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.”

Young’s debut album, MY TURN…, featuring his emotional interpretations of the greatest R&B hits of the golden-era, is a five-star-rated Amazon best-seller.




