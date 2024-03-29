Spotlight: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: UNCHAINED MELODIES at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony® and Grammy® Award winner JOHN LLOYD YOUNG is best known as the original star of Broadway’s Jersey Boys as well as the Warner Bros. film adaptation, directed by Clint Eastwood.

As a concert artist, Young has thrilled audiences across the country and the world with what The New York Times calls “a disciplined one-in-a-million tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.”

Young’s debut album, MY TURN…, featuring his emotional interpretations of the greatest R&B hits of the golden-era, is a five-star-rated Amazon best-seller.