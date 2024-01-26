Spotlight: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

From Frozen to Phantom to Wicked, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast!

Newer spoofs include Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Moulin Rouge. It's never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatre-goer or new to it all, the Tony Award® winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre's tried and true that will leave you begging for more!

The New York Times has made Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation a “Critics Pick” calling it “The Best Edition of Forbidden Broadway in recent memory!” Forbidden Broadway is the recipient of a Special Tony Award®, an Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Off Broadway Musical, and a for 2013 Drama Desk Award nomination for its edition, Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking! "GUT-BUSTINGLY FUNNY!" - New York Post “THERE’S NO BROADWAY LIKE ‘Forbidden Broadway’!” - Entertainment Weekly "CONSISTENTLY RIOTOUS! An inviting introduction to the Broadway Season." - New York Times “Seeing Forbidden Broadway feels like ALL’S RIGHT WITH THE WORLD AGAIN!” - NY1

STUDENT and TEACHER tickets available in price level 2 by choosing STUDENT or TEACHER ticket type. Tickets issued at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center's Box Office will call on the day of show with valid Student or Teacher ID. Students must be age 18 and under.