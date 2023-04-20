South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer Chamber Music Series This Summer

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) invites you to beat the heat by escaping into the enchanting, serene sounds of its Summer Chamber Music Series from May 18 through July 21 in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. This series will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.

"Chamber concerts are a fantastic way to experience our world-class musicians up close. As we wind down our blockbuster 25th anniversary season, we are thrilled to close out the season in style with these thematic programs featuring some of the most revered classical chamber music masterpieces ever," said Jacqueline Lorber, CEO and president of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "And to make the experience even more personal, we invite guests to meet the musicians and enjoy a glass of champagne and a sweet treat after each performance."

May's "Sultry Nights" program presents the romance of Haydn's most famed Piano Trio No. 39 in G major "Gypsy," beloved for its fiery Hungarian-style finale, Turina's sparkling, crisp Piano Trio No. 2 Op. 76 in B minor, and Mendelssohn's virtuosic Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66. Musicians Huifang Chen (violin), Christopher Glandsdorp (cello), and Catherine Lan (piano) will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Coral Gables Congregational Church (3010 De Soto Blvd. Coral Gables) and at 7:30 pm. on Friday, May 19, at the Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale (4849 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park).

In June, enjoy "The Perfect Pairing" with Dvorák's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major, b. 155, Op. 81 and Schumann's Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op. 44 combining as delightfully as strawberries and champagne on a hot summer's eve. Musicians Huifang Chen (first violin), Aleksandr Zhuk (second violin), Felicia Besan (viola), Christopher Glansdorp (cello), and Tao Lin (piano) will delight audiences at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Temple Israel of Greater Miami (137 NE 19th Street) and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

Discover "The Legend and the Hidden Gem" in July. Mozart's celebrated piano quartets are considered the first in the genre; not because they are historically the first, but because they are the first great ones. His Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major, K. 493 will be performed along with Saint Saëns magnificent Piano Quartet in B flat major, Op. 41, the most treasured of his works,

by Huifang Chen (violin), Felicia Besan (viola), Claudio Jaffe (cello), and Catherine Lan (piano) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Barry University (11300 NE 2nd Avenue) and on Friday, July 21, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

Coming off its highly acclaimed 25th anniversary season, SFSO offers passionate performances of classical masterpieces featuring award-winning musicians and illustrious guest artists. It's musical excellence has been recognized by numerous organizations and it was named Broward Center for the Performing Arts' first Partner in the Arts for its affiliated $30 million renovated venue, The Parker.

General admission tickets for each program are $30; a three concert package is $75 ($15 savings). Student tickets are $15 each. Tickets are available to purchase by calling (954) 522-8445 or by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.