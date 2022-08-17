Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Florida Symphony Chorus Seeks Choral Singers Ages 15+ Of All Vocal Ranges

Selected singers will be featured in upcoming 2022-23 season chorus performances of Handel's Messiah and Bruckner's Te Deum.

Aug. 17, 2022  

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO), now in its 25th anniversary season, is seeking choral singers 15 years and older of all vocal ranges to participate in its upcoming 2022-23 season chorus performances of Handel's Messiah and Bruckner's Te Deum.

The open call will take place on Tuesday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 20, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale (4849 North Dixie Hwy. in Oakland Park). Rehearsals are weekly, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

The South Florida Symphony Chorus will perform holiday favorite Handel's Messiah on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale and on December 4 at 4 p.m. at Broad Center at Barry University (dress rehearsals: December 2, from 5 - 8 p.m., and December 4, from 1 - 3 p.m., at Barry University and December 3, from 4 - 6 p.m., at The Parker).

Bruckner's majestic Te Deum will be performed on April 26, at 7:30 p.m., at The Parker (dress rehearsals: April 25, from 4 - 8 p.m., and April 26, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.).

SFSO's celebratory 25th anniversary 2022/23 season of artistic excellence launches on November 9 at The Parker and will feature an outstanding season of classical masterworks. The South Florida Symphony Chorus is led by Maestra and Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso, Chorus Conductor Dr. Giselle Elgarresta Rios and accompanist Dr. Alan Mason.

To RSVP for the vocal auditions, please email ayala.dewitt@mymail.barry.edu.

For additional information about South Florida Symphony Orchestra, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Wilton Manors-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. SFSO is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives. A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of 100,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a "Major Cultural Institution," one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored. For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.




