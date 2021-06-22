Silver Palm Gala to Return October 2021

In celebration of the return of live theater to South Florida, the Silver Palm Awards will be presented this fall with an event that's bigger and more glamorous than ever.

Island City Stage Artistic Director Andy Rogow who helps oversee the awards along with Carbonell Award-winning playwright, actor and Zoetic Stage co-founder Michael McKeever, said they could barely control their excitement over this year's event. "Michael and I felt strongly that we needed to create a party that would bring the South Florida theatre community back together to not only celebrate returning to work, but also to show appreciation for each other. What better way to reconnect with old friends or make some new ones than to have a drink, eat a great meal and then dance the night away? "

This year marks a new era for the Silver Palms. It will be a gala event that includes drinks, a full dinner and dancing afterwards.

As a result of the pandemic that closed down the industry for over a year, no awards will be handed out. Instead, the event will include entertainment and a celebration of the pioneering artists who helped forge the South Florida theater scene, with special remembrances of some of those we lost during the past year and a half. Also at the event will be a presentation of the new Silver Palm Judges and format for future ceremonies.

The sponsors for the evening are The Tony Finstrom Fund at Our Fund and Mark Traverso and Conor Walton. It will be held at the fabulous Addison of Boca Raton on Monday night, October 25th. Tickets will be $39 per person, and go on sale in August.