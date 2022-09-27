Silver Palm Award Honorees Announced

The Silver Palm Awards will be returning to The Addison of Boca Raton on October 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., when the recipients of this year's awards will be honored. The Silver Palms Awards were established in 2008, conceived to celebrate the work of theater artists who live in South Florida.



This year's honorees, along with all those who participate in creating theater in South Florida, will be feted at a gala dinner that includes a complimentary specialty cocktail hour, full dinner, the presentation of the awards and dancing afterwards. Tickets for the event are $50 (a $125 value) or $500 for a table of ten. The Addison of Boca Raton is located at 2 E. Camino Real in Boca Raton. The Silver Palm Awards Gala is sponsored by the Tony Finstrom Fund at Our Fund and Mark Traverso and Conor Walton.



Tickets can be reserved at http://www.silverpalmawards.com/



This year marks a new era for the Silver Palm Awards. Professionals working in all aspects of the theater industry were invited to participate as judges. A new scoring system was also created to allow for more flexible attendance and to give weight to the votes of judges who attended more performances.



The Silver Palm 2021-2022 Judging Panel included Barbara Bradshaw, actor; Jeffrey Bruce, director/actor; Angel Burgos, sponsor; Kent Chambers-Wilson, director/actor; Mary Damiano, arts journalist; Christine Dolen, theater critic; Vanessa Elise, actor; Niki Fridh, actor; Patti Gardner, actor; Carey Brianna Hart, director/actor; Bill Hirschman, theater critic; David Jobin, President, Our Fund Foundation; Aaron Krause, theater critic; Michael Leeds, director; Lee Rubin, sponsor; Troy Stanley, actor; Karen Stephens, actor/playwright; John Thomason, theater critic.



The Silver Palm Awards 2021-2022 Honorees

• A Wonderful World, Outstanding Production, Miami New Drama

• Michael Amico, Outstanding Set Design, The People Downstairs, Intimate Apparel, The Belle of Amherst, Palm Beach Dramaworks

• Lyle Baskin, Outstanding Set Design, The Price, GableStage

• Kirk Bookman, Outstanding Lighting Design, The Belle of Amherst, Intimate Apparel, Palm Beach Dramaworks

• Rita Cole, Outstanding Performance, Intimate Apparel, Palm Beach Dramaworks; The White Card, GableStage; Fefu and Her Friends, Thinking Cap Theatre

• Patrick Fitzwater (Director), Marlo Rodriguez (Assistant Director), Jerel Brown (Choreographer), Outstanding Direction and Creative Staging, Once on This Island, Slow Burn Theatre Company

• Niki Fridh, Outstanding Performance, To Fall in Love, Theatre Lab

• Ronnie Larsen, Outstanding New Work, Direction and Producer, Come Out, Come Out, Ronnie Larsen Presents

• Margaret Ledford, Outstanding Direction, Overactive Letdown, Theatre Lab

• Margery Lowe, Outstanding Performance, The Belle of Amherst, Palm Beach Dramaworks

• Michael McKeever, Outstanding New Work and Performance, The People Downstairs, Palm Beach Dramaworks; The Code, Ronnie Larsen Presents

• Stuart Meltzer, Outstanding Direction and Creative Staging, Frankenstein, GringoLandia, Side by Side by Sondheim, Zoetic Stage

• Lenora Nikitin, Outstanding Costume Design, Once on This Island, Head Over Heels, Slow Burn Theatre Company

• Brian O'Keefe, Outstanding Costume Design, Almost Maine, Intimate Apparel, The Belle of Amherst, Palm Beach Dramaworks

• Frank J. Oliva, Outstanding Set Design, The White Card, GableStage; Beauty and the Beast, Area Stage

• Kim Ostrenko, Outstanding Performance, The Sound Inside, Boca Stage

• Nicole Perry, Outstanding Intimacy Direction, To Fall in Love, Overactive Letdown, Theatre Lab; Lungs, New City Players; One in Two, Island City Stage

• Angie Radosh, Outstanding Performance, Suddenly Last Summer, Island City Stage

• Giancarlo Rodaz, Outstanding Direction and Creative Staging, Beauty and the Beast, Area Stage

• Andy Rogow, Outstanding Direction, Suddenly Last Summer, The Mystery of Irma Vep, Island City Stage

• Gabriell Salgado, Outstanding New Talent, Frankenstein, GringoLandia, Zoetic Stage; The Code, Ronnie Larsen Presents

• Theatre Lab, Outstanding Community Efforts for Development of New Works: Heckscher Theatre for Families productions, Future PAGES Project and LabRATS educational programs, the New Play Festival, and the Fair Play Initiative for LGBTQ+ plays and stories

• Louis Tyrrell, Outstanding Direction, To Fall In Love, Theatre Lab

• Elijah Word, Outstanding Performance, Kinky Boots, Slow Burn Theatre Company