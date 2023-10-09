Saint-Saëns' 'Egyptian' and Schubert's 'The Great' Launch South Florida Symphony Orchestra's 2023/24 Season

Guest pianist Tao Lin embraces the exotic on November 8 at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale and November 12 at New World Center in Miami Beach.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 3 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Silver Palm Awards 2022-2023 Honorees Announced! Photo 4 Silver Palm Awards 2022-2023 Honorees Announced!

Saint-Saëns' 'Egyptian' and Schubert's 'The Great' Launch South Florida Symphony Orchestra's 2023/24 Season

Saint-Saëns' 'Egyptian' and Schubert's 'The Great' Launch South Florida Symphony Orchestra's 2023/24 Season

Saint-Saëns and Schubert Masterworks will launch South Florida Symphony Orchestra's (SFSO) 26th season of artistic excellence at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale (707 NE 8th Street) and at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, at New World Center in Miami Beach (500 17th Street). Led by Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso, SFSO will premiere its stirring, exotic performance of Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 5, Op. 103, “Egyptian” featuring guest artist Tao Lin on piano and Schubert's majestic Symphony No. 9, C Major, D. 944, "The Great."

“As South Florida Symphony Orchestra journeys into its 26th season, we are exploring new musical horizons while celebrating timeless classics,” says Maestra Alfonso. “Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 5 known as the “Egyptian,” will undoubtedly excite the senses as well as the musicians as we introduce this exhilarating work to our audiences for the first time. And there's a reason they call Schubert's No. 9, “The Great.” The title sums it up beautifully. It's grand, majestic, and an absolute thrill to perform.”

Known as the “Egyptian,” Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 5 is an aural voyage down the Nile, ripe with the exotic sounds of the Middle East. Written in 1896, 20 years after his prior piano concerto, and subsequently his last, this concerto was nicknamed "The Egyptian" for two reasons. The piece was composed in the temple town of Luxor while on one of his frequent winter vacations to Egypt, and it is among his most fascinating, displaying influences from Javanese and Spanish as well as Middle eastern music. Saint-Saëns said that the piece represented a sea voyage.

Performing Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 5, Op. 103, “Egyptian” is Chinese American concert pianist and Steinway Artist Tao Lin. As a soloist, he has performed with South Florida Symphony, as well as other orchestras including Moscow Chamber, Winnipeg Symphony, Atlantic Classical, and Knoxville Civic. As a recitalist, he has appeared at Kennedy Center, National Gallery of Art, Rockefeller University, Chautauqua Institute, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, Minnesota Orchestra Hall, Izumi Hall (Osaka, Japan), and Edvard Grieg Museum in Norway. He has also appeared in concerts with Aspen Trio, Miami, Bergonzi, Alcon, Ying, Shanghai, and Rosalyra String Quartets, as well as distinguished musicians. A frequent pianist and lecturer at the Music Festival of the Hamptons, Mainly Mozart Festival, Music Mountain Chamber Music Festival, Arts Rolla Festival, Highlands-Cashiers Chamber Music Festival, and Festival Miami, Lin is currently a visiting professor at Shanghai Normal University and a piano faculty at Bowdoin International Music Festival.

Franz Schubert's final symphony was originally called “The Great C” to distinguish it from his Symphony No. 6. Today it's referred to simply as “The Great” because of its awesome grandeur. Often cited as the first of the big Romantic symphonies, 9th Symphony is an extended essay which is confident, outgoing, discursive and expansive in nature - rather more public than personal. Sadly, Schubert never heard his "Great" symphony. Its first public professional performance did not take place until a decade after his death. Listen carefully and you'll find that in Schubert's finale, he quotes Beethoven's Ninth Symphony's "Ode to Joy" theme to both acknowledge his debt to Beethoven and daringly compete with his reputation. The unexpected, subtle placement of the quotation within the middle of the movement adds a dream-like quality to the composition.

Following its highly acclaimed 25th anniversary season, including sold-out shows and a celebrated performance accompanying award-winning alt-rock indie vocalist Natalie Merchant, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its musical journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages.

Upcoming concerts include Handel's glorious holiday masterpiece Messiah and masterworks from Brahms, Bernstein, Schubert, Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky and more, plus Symphony premieres by trailblazing female composers Florence Price, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Jessie Montgomery. SFSO will also host a 200th anniversary celebration of Beethoven's magnificent Symphony No. 9 on March 3 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Additional popular music performances including Maestra Alfonso conducting SFSO in a live performance of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone In Concert on April 5 and Classical Mystery Tour: A Symphonic Tribute to The Beatles on May 11, both at Broward Center for the Performing Arts (separately ticketed events).

Season subscriptions and single show tickets beginning at just $15 are on sale, now, for the Broward Season at The Parker and Broward Center, the Miami season at New World Center and Temple Israel of Greater Miami, and Key West Season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Click Here or by calling (954) 522-8445. Subscribers receive a 20% discount off single ticket prices and have access to the best seats in the house. Five-concert packages in Fort Lauderdale are available from $111; four and five-concert packages from $104 in Miami; and three-concert packages in Key West from $60; Flexible ticket packages are also available.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Philadelphia Orchestra Members Collaborate with Young Musicians in Miami Winter Program Photo
Philadelphia Orchestra Members Collaborate with Young Musicians in Miami Winter Program

Discover the prestigious Philadelphia International Music Festival's 'Music in the Mansion' Solo Performance Intensive in Miami. Young musicians can attend this specialized program from December 28, 2023, to January 2, 2024, to receive training from members of The Philadelphia Orchestra. Limited spots available.

2
Dimensions Dance Theatre Opens 2023-24 Season in November Photo
Dimensions Dance Theatre Opens 2023-24 Season in November

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) opens its 2023-24 Fall Season with a vivacious Latin-inspired show at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

3
BaCA Exhibition, Roots of an Identity, Celebrates Latin American Heritage Photo
BaCA Exhibition, Roots of an Identity, Celebrates Latin American Heritage

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) and Latin American Art Pavilion (LAAP) will present the meticulously curated exhibition, Roots of an Identity. Learn more about the upcoming event here!

4
Cast and Creative Team Set for Miami Premiere of SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS at Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for Miami Premiere of SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS at Actors' Playhouse

Experience the highly anticipated Miami Premiere of 'Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas' at Actors' Playhouse. This new Cuban American play by Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia explores themes of identity and belonging. Don't miss this captivating production from November 8 to December 3, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Palm Beach Dramaworks (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuart Little
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (10/14-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents: To Die For
BOWNE'S LAB (12/02-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents: Resolution Rewind
BOWNE'S LAB (12/30-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crazy for You
Lynn University - World Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Passion and Peace" featuring Cellist Jameson Platte and Pianist Lisa Leonard
Lynn University - Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Williams Theatre (12/07-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LIGHTS, CAMERA, MURDER!
Actors Community Theatre of Davie & Mystery on the Menu (10/13-10/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You