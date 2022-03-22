SW!NG OUT Comes To South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center This Week

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center presents SW!NG OUT, a Joyce Theater production directed by Caleb Teicher, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. The high-energy performance will showcase the Lindy Hop, an American dance style created by Harlem-based dancers and swing big bands in the 1920s.

With gender-fluid pairing where anyone could be the lead, SW!NG OUT features a swinging ten-piece Eyal Vilner Big Band playing classics by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Billy Strayhorn, in addition to original music.

Act II of the March 26th performance invites the audience onstage to experience the Lindy Hop for themselves along with the cast of dancers. The Dance Jam welcomes all levels, from novices to swing dance professionals.

"SW!NG OUT highlights the exceptional talent, origins, and history of Swing and Lindy Hop dance. The audience participation element of this event aligns directly with the mission of the Center in allowing our patrons to see themselves onstage in the performances we present. In this case, they are literally onstage!" said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

"The Lindy Hop is infused with freedom of expression and joy of movement. As we emerge from the past two years, this production allows us to celebrate the future with optimism. The Joyce Theater's dedication to promoting a diverse range of artists helps venues like ours showcase dance genres with a rich history."